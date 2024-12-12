 Skip to main content

Touch of Class® Recalls Wall Teester Bed Crowns Due to Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
Wall Teester Bed Crowns
Hazard:

The welded metal tabs used to mount the recalled bed crowns can weaken, causing the bed crown to fall from the wall onto consumers below, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
December 12, 2024
Units:

About 890

Consumer Contact

Touch of Class at 800-457-7456 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@touchofclass.com, or online at www.touchofclass.com/product-recall-details/a/85/ or www.touchofclass.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Wall Teester Bed Crowns. The product is a decorative crown mounted on the wall over a bed with mounting brackets that screw to the wall. The welded tabs attach to the teester. The bed crowns were sold in the following styles, colors, SKU number and measurements. The model number is printed on a label on the outside of box.

Style and ColorModel SKU NumberMeasurements
Valensia Wall Teester Bed Crown PlatinumAW4229 inches x 8.5 inches x 10.5 inches
Victoriana Wall Teester Bed Crown Natural CherryAT3629 inches x 8.5 inches x 10.5 inches
Viviana Wall Teester Bed Crown Antique IvoryAT3729 inches x 8.5 inches x 10.5 inches
Valeria Wall Teester Bed Crown Aged GoldAW4129 inches x 8.5 inches x10.5 inches
Victoria Rose Wall Teester Bed Crown Antique Ivory and Stain GoldAW4324 inches x 9.5 inches x 9.5 inches
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed crowns and contact Touch of Class to request either a full refund or free replacement. Consumers can request the firm to pick up the bed crown or request a prepaid FedEx shipping label to return the item. Consumers will receive a replacement teester bed crown or a $149 refund, once the item is returned. Touch of Class is contacting consumers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of incidents of the bed crowns failing due to broken mounting tabs, including one incident of the bed crown detaching from the wall. One injury has been reported, resulting in a scratch to the consumer’s cheek.

Sold At:
Online at Touchofclass.com and Amazon.com from March 2022 through August 2024 for about $149.
Importer(s):

Parke-Bell Ltd. Inc., dba Touch of Class, of Huntingburg, Indiana

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-064
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Touch of Class® Recalls Wall Teester Bed Crowns Due to Injury Hazard
