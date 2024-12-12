Touch of Class® Recalls Wall Teester Bed Crowns Due to Injury Hazard

The welded metal tabs used to mount the recalled bed crowns can weaken, causing the bed crown to fall from the wall onto consumers below, posing an injury hazard.
About 890
Touch of Class at 800-457-7456 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@touchofclass.com, or online at www.touchofclass.com/product-recall-details/a/85/ or www.touchofclass.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Wall Teester Bed Crowns. The product is a decorative crown mounted on the wall over a bed with mounting brackets that screw to the wall. The welded tabs attach to the teester. The bed crowns were sold in the following styles, colors, SKU number and measurements. The model number is printed on a label on the outside of box.
|Style and Color
|Model SKU Number
|Measurements
|Valensia Wall Teester Bed Crown Platinum
|AW42
|29 inches x 8.5 inches x 10.5 inches
|Victoriana Wall Teester Bed Crown Natural Cherry
|AT36
|29 inches x 8.5 inches x 10.5 inches
|Viviana Wall Teester Bed Crown Antique Ivory
|AT37
|29 inches x 8.5 inches x 10.5 inches
|Valeria Wall Teester Bed Crown Aged Gold
|AW41
|29 inches x 8.5 inches x10.5 inches
|Victoria Rose Wall Teester Bed Crown Antique Ivory and Stain Gold
|AW43
|24 inches x 9.5 inches x 9.5 inches
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed crowns and contact Touch of Class to request either a full refund or free replacement. Consumers can request the firm to pick up the bed crown or request a prepaid FedEx shipping label to return the item. Consumers will receive a replacement teester bed crown or a $149 refund, once the item is returned. Touch of Class is contacting consumers directly.
The firm has received 10 reports of incidents of the bed crowns failing due to broken mounting tabs, including one incident of the bed crown detaching from the wall. One injury has been reported, resulting in a scratch to the consumer’s cheek.
Parke-Bell Ltd. Inc., dba Touch of Class, of Huntingburg, Indiana
