Thy Trading Company Recalls Roll Up Window Blinds Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair.com

Description:

This recall involves Thy Trading’s bamboo roll up window blinds. The semi-sheer blinds measure about 24” wide by 84” high and 72” wide, and were sold in light brown, brown, camel, dark brown, blue, burgundy and white colors. The window blinds have one of the following SKU numbers located on the product packaging:

SKU Number Name of Product Color SKU TYCO1012 Window Blind Semi-Sheer Brown Outdoor Roll Up Shade Brown & Tan SKU TYCO1013 Semi-Sheer Natural Outdoor Roll-Up Shade Light brown SKU TYCO1014 Semi-Sheer Tan/Black Roll-Up Shade Brown SKU TYCO1015 Semi-Sheer Tan Outdoor Roll-Up Shade Camel SKU TYCO1017 Semi-Sheer Roll-Up Shade Dark brown SKU TYCO1022 Semi-Sheer Blue/White Roll-Up Shade Blue SKU TYCO1024 Semi-Sheer Brown Roll-Up Shade Light bamboo SKU TYCO1025 Semi-Sheer Roll-Up Shade Burgundy SKU TYCO1026 Semi-Sheer Red/Brown Roll-Up Shade Burgundy SKU TYCO1027 Bamboo Semi-Sheer Natural Outdoor Roll-Up Shade Brown SKU TYCO1034 Bamboo Semi-Sheer Red Roll-Up Shade Burgundy SKU TYCO1035 Semi-Sheer Carbonized Brown Roll-Up Shade Brown SKU TYCO1039 Semi-Sheer White Roll-Up Shade White

The recalled window blinds present a substantial product hazard posing a risk of serious injury or death.