Thy Trading Company Recalls Roll Up Window Blinds Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair.com

  • Recalled Thy Trading Semi-Sheer Roll-up Blinds
Name of Product:
Roll Up Window Blinds
Hazard:

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 720

Consumer Contact

Thy Trading Company collect at 484-831-5010 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at thytradingllc@outlook.com, or online at https://thytrading.com/recall.html or www.thytrading.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Thy Trading’s bamboo roll up window blinds. The semi-sheer blinds measure about 24” wide by 84” high and 72” wide, and were sold in light brown, brown, camel, dark brown, blue, burgundy and white colors. The window blinds have one of the following SKU numbers located on the product packaging:

SKU NumberName of ProductColor
SKU TYCO1012Window Blind Semi-Sheer Brown Outdoor Roll Up ShadeBrown & Tan
SKU TYCO1013Semi-Sheer Natural Outdoor Roll-Up ShadeLight brown
SKU TYCO1014Semi-Sheer Tan/Black Roll-Up Shade Brown
SKU TYCO1015Semi-Sheer Tan Outdoor Roll-Up Shade Camel
SKU TYCO1017Semi-Sheer Roll-Up ShadeDark brown
SKU TYCO1022Semi-Sheer Blue/White Roll-Up Shade Blue
SKU TYCO1024Semi-Sheer Brown Roll-Up ShadeLight bamboo
SKU TYCO1025Semi-Sheer Roll-Up Shade Burgundy
SKU TYCO1026Semi-Sheer Red/Brown Roll-Up Shade Burgundy
SKU TYCO1027Bamboo Semi-Sheer Natural Outdoor Roll-Up ShadeBrown
SKU TYCO1034Bamboo Semi-Sheer Red Roll-Up ShadeBurgundy
SKU TYCO1035Semi-Sheer Carbonized Brown Roll-Up ShadeBrown
SKU TYCO1039Semi-Sheer White Roll-Up ShadeWhite

The recalled window blinds present a substantial product hazard posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window coverings and contact Thy Trading Company for a full refund. Consumers should remove the window blind, mark it with the word “Recalled”, and dispose of the product in the garbage. Consumers should take a photograph of the window blind destroyed in the garbage and upload the photo to thytradingllc@outlook.com to register their product to receive a refund. Thy Trading Company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Wayfair.com from June 2024 through September 2024 for between $11 and $194.
Importer(s):

Thy Trading Company, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-128

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

