The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard.
About 720
Thy Trading Company collect at 484-831-5010 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at thytradingllc@outlook.com, or online at https://thytrading.com/recall.html or www.thytrading.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Thy Trading’s bamboo roll up window blinds. The semi-sheer blinds measure about 24” wide by 84” high and 72” wide, and were sold in light brown, brown, camel, dark brown, blue, burgundy and white colors. The window blinds have one of the following SKU numbers located on the product packaging:
|SKU Number
|Name of Product
|Color
|SKU TYCO1012
|Window Blind Semi-Sheer Brown Outdoor Roll Up Shade
|Brown & Tan
|SKU TYCO1013
|Semi-Sheer Natural Outdoor Roll-Up Shade
|Light brown
|SKU TYCO1014
|Semi-Sheer Tan/Black Roll-Up Shade
|Brown
|SKU TYCO1015
|Semi-Sheer Tan Outdoor Roll-Up Shade
|Camel
|SKU TYCO1017
|Semi-Sheer Roll-Up Shade
|Dark brown
|SKU TYCO1022
|Semi-Sheer Blue/White Roll-Up Shade
|Blue
|SKU TYCO1024
|Semi-Sheer Brown Roll-Up Shade
|Light bamboo
|SKU TYCO1025
|Semi-Sheer Roll-Up Shade
|Burgundy
|SKU TYCO1026
|Semi-Sheer Red/Brown Roll-Up Shade
|Burgundy
|SKU TYCO1027
|Bamboo Semi-Sheer Natural Outdoor Roll-Up Shade
|Brown
|SKU TYCO1034
|Bamboo Semi-Sheer Red Roll-Up Shade
|Burgundy
|SKU TYCO1035
|Semi-Sheer Carbonized Brown Roll-Up Shade
|Brown
|SKU TYCO1039
|Semi-Sheer White Roll-Up Shade
|White
The recalled window blinds present a substantial product hazard posing a risk of serious injury or death.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window coverings and contact Thy Trading Company for a full refund. Consumers should remove the window blind, mark it with the word “Recalled”, and dispose of the product in the garbage. Consumers should take a photograph of the window blind destroyed in the garbage and upload the photo to thytradingllc@outlook.com to register their product to receive a refund. Thy Trading Company is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Thy Trading Company, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.