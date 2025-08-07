TEMI Go Basketball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Ball Ban; Sold on Amazon by Temitoys

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.
About 660
TEMI Toys via email at Temitoys@outlook.com.
This recall involves TEMI Toys Go Basketball children’s toys. The recalled toy has five multicolored levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top. The toy measures about 13 inches high by 4 inches wide and come with three yellow balls. “TEMI GO BASKETBALL” is printed on the front of the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately take the toy away from children and contact TEMI Toys for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to Temitoys@outlook.com.
None reported
