TADAKAZU Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation, Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon

The recalled portable baby loungers violate the federal safety standards for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
About 7,600
TADAKAZU by email at tadakazurecall@yeah.net.
Recall Details
This recall involves TADAKAZU baby loungers. The baby loungers are made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers. There is a tag on the bumpers of the baby loungers with the brand name “TADAKAZU” printed on it. The baby loungers were also advertised as “baby nests” and were sold in the following prints, colors and model numbers:
|Style Name
|Model Number
|Style Name
|Model Number
|Beige
|TA-BBL-Beige-NEW
|Grey-leaf
|TA-BBL-GREY-YZ
|B-Beige
|TA-BBL-Beige-new-FBA
|Pink
|TA-BBL-Pink-NEW
|Blue
|TA-BBL-Blue-NEW
|Pink a
|TA-BBL-Pink-new-FBA
|Blue a
|TA-BBL-Blue-new-FBA
|Rabbit
|TA-BBL-FQQ
|Green
|TA-BBL-Green-NEW
|Star
|TA-BBL-Beige-XX
|Zoo
|TA-BBL-Pink-ZO-0925
|Dinosaur
|TA-BBL-Pink-DS-NEW
|Pumpkin
|TA-BBL-Beige-0910-PP
|Blue
|TA-BBL-Blue-NEW
|Horse
|TA-BBL-Green-0910-LM
|Bear
|TA-BBL-Pink-0910-FX
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact TADAKAZU for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides of the baby loungers and the sleeping pad, and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to tadakazurecall@yeah.net to obtain a full refund. TADAKAZU and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Sichuanyongzhichengguojimaoyiyouxiangongsi, d/b/a TADAKAZU, of China
