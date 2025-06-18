 Skip to main content

TADAKAZU Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation, Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon

  • Tag on bumpers loungers with brand name “TADAKAZU” on it
  • Recalled TADAKAZU Baby Lounger (Beige)
  • Recalled TADAKAZU Baby Lounger (Rabbit)
  • Recalled TADAKAZU Baby Lounger (Blue)
  • Recalled TADAKAZU Baby Lounger (Snow House)
  • Recalled TADAKAZU Baby Lounger (Pink)
  • Recalled TADAKAZU Baby Lounger (Star)
Name of Product:
TADAKAZU Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled portable baby loungers violate the federal safety standards for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 18, 2025
Units:

About 7,600

Consumer Contact

TADAKAZU by email at tadakazurecall@yeah.net.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TADAKAZU baby loungers. The baby loungers are made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers. There is a tag on the bumpers of the baby loungers with the brand name “TADAKAZU” printed on it. The baby loungers were also advertised as “baby nests” and were sold in the following prints, colors and model numbers:

Style NameModel Number Style NameModel Number
BeigeTA-BBL-Beige-NEW Grey-leafTA-BBL-GREY-YZ
B-BeigeTA-BBL-Beige-new-FBA PinkTA-BBL-Pink-NEW
BlueTA-BBL-Blue-NEW Pink aTA-BBL-Pink-new-FBA
Blue aTA-BBL-Blue-new-FBA RabbitTA-BBL-FQQ
GreenTA-BBL-Green-NEW StarTA-BBL-Beige-XX
ZooTA-BBL-Pink-ZO-0925 DinosaurTA-BBL-Pink-DS-NEW
PumpkinTA-BBL-Beige-0910-PP BlueTA-BBL-Blue-NEW
HorseTA-BBL-Green-0910-LM BearTA-BBL-Pink-0910-FX
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and contact TADAKAZU for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides of the baby loungers and the sleeping pad, and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to tadakazurecall@yeah.net to obtain a full refund. TADAKAZU and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively on Amazon from September 2024 through May 2025 for between $12 and $47.
Retailer:

Sichuanyongzhichengguojimaoyiyouxiangongsi, d/b/a TADAKAZU, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-345

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

