Super73 Recalls Z Miami SE and Z Adventure Core Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The retaining pin in the e-bike’s disc brake calipers can loosen and dislodge from the caliper assembly, resulting in brake failure, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.
About 1,400
Super73 toll-free at 888-841-3584 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at safety@super73.com, or online at https://super73.com/pages/product-recall or https://super73.com and click on “Product Safety Advisory” link at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
This recall involves Super73's model year 2024 Z Miami SE (900-00288, 900-00309 and 900-00313) and Z Adventure Core (900-00308) electric bicycles. The Z Miami SE e-bikes were sold in three colors: Bandit black with a black seat; Palladium gray with a camel seat; and Astro Orange with a black seat. The Z Adventure Core e-bikes come in only one color: Sandstorm, which has a black and brown frame. The model name and color are on the purchase receipt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled e-bikes and contact the firm for a free repair kit. Consumers will receive a new retaining pin and up to $50 toward the cost of the professional installation of the new pin. Consumers will be asked to send a copy of their installation receipt to Super73 for reimbursement of the installation cost. Super73 and its retailers are contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received 21 reports of loose retaining pins and/or related brake failure, resulting in one minor injury.
