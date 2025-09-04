 Skip to main content

StopBox USA Recalls AR-15 Chamber Lock Pros Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death

  • Recalled AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro (Red)
  • Recalled AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro Inserted in a Firearm (Black)
AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro Firearm Locks
A manufacturing defect allows the recalled chamber locks to be forcibly removed, allowing unauthorized or unintended access to the firearm, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Refund
Replace
September 04, 2025
About 300

StopBox USA toll-free at 877-919-4637 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@stopboxusa.com, online at https://stopboxusa.com/pages/stopbox-ar-15-chamber-lock-recall or at https://stopboxusa.com and click on “NOTICES / RECALL INFO” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves certain AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro firearm locks shipped between June 2 and July 15, 2025. Consumers can find their shipping date by contacting StopBox by phone, email, or online at https://stopboxusa.com/pages/stopbox-ar-15-chamber-lock-recall. This is a device designed to lock into the chamber of an AR-15 style rifle and prevent it from firing. The product is made of anodized aluminum machined parts, was sold in red and black, and has five buttons that correspond to each finger. It has the StopBox “S” logo and “CHAMBER LOCK PRO AR-15” laser etched on the back of the product.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro and secure their firearm using other means. Consumers should contact StopBox USA to receive a prepaid return shipping label and instructions to return their recalled AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro for their choice of a full refund or replacement AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro.

None reported

StopBox USA in store and online, and from dealers nationwide June 2025 through July 2025 for about $150.
StopBox USA, of Spokane Valley, Washington
United States
25-458
