Stokke Recalls YOYO³ Strollers Due to Injury Hazard

The parking brake on the recalled strollers can disengage, posing an injury hazard.
About 2,890
Stokke toll-free at 877-978-6553 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at info-usa@stokke.com, or online at https://recall.stokke.com/yoyo3 or www.stokke.com and click on “Product Safety and Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves YOYO3 strollers with serial numbers starting with “142AA” followed by numbers that fall below “0062239.” Only strollers with these numbers are affected. The compact four-wheel foldable strollers are designed for children aged approximately 0 to 48 months. The stroller frame is black or black and white, and the stroller seat and canopy are black, Bonpoint beige, stone, olive, taupe, toffee, ginger, Air France blue or aqua. The wheels have a white reflective center. The serial number is located on a tracking label under the stroller seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and go to https://recall.stokke.com/yoyo3 to register their product to receive a full refund in the form of a refund check.
None reported
Stokke LLC, of Stamford, Connecticut
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.