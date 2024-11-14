 Skip to main content

Stokke Recalls YOYO³ Strollers Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled YOYO³ Stroller (olive)
  • Location of Tracking Label with Serial Number on Recalled YOYO³ Stroller
Name of Product:
YOYO³ strollers
Hazard:

The parking brake on the recalled strollers can disengage, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 14, 2024
Units:

About 2,890

Consumer Contact

Stokke toll-free at 877-978-6553 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at info-usa@stokke.com, or online at https://recall.stokke.com/yoyo3 or www.stokke.com and click on “Product Safety and Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves YOYO3 strollers with serial numbers starting with “142AA” followed by numbers that fall below “0062239.” Only strollers with these numbers are affected. The compact four-wheel foldable strollers are designed for children aged approximately 0 to 48 months. The stroller frame is black or black and white, and the stroller seat and canopy are black, Bonpoint beige, stone, olive, taupe, toffee, ginger, Air France blue or aqua. The wheels have a white reflective center. The serial number is located on a tracking label under the stroller seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and go to https://recall.stokke.com/yoyo3 to register their product to receive a full refund in the form of a refund check.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
In store and online at Bloomingdale's, Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom, Albee Baby and Macro baby and online at stokke.com, Amazon.com and Babylist.com from September 2024 through October 2024 for about $450.
Importer(s):

Stokke LLC, of Stamford, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-044
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled YOYO³ Stroller (olive)
Stokke Recalls YOYO³ Strollers Due to Injury Hazard

The parking brake on the recalled strollers can disengage, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled Celebration Girl’s Summer Pajama Set
Petidoux Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Baofali 4-in-1 Microfiber Crib Safety Bumper (White) Model number: JJ25B-A1
Baofali Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Unique Person Home Goods

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban, posing a suffocation hazard to infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Recalled Guava Roam Stroller
Guava Family Recalls Roam Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The stroller’s brakes can fail to engage or unexpectedly disengage, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Recalled Kyte Baby Slumber Suit
Kyte Baby Recalls Slumber Suits Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Kytebaby.com

The recalled slumber suits violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Dreamgro Lullaby Travel Soothers (blue)
Dreamgro Recalls Lullaby Travel Soothers Due to Choking Hazard

The recalled toy’s gold-colored soft star can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product