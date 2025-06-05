 Skip to main content

Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled HAUL-ST e-bike
  • Recalled Haul LT e-bike
Name of Product:
Haul ST and LT E-bikes with telescopic seat posts
Hazard:

When the lower portion of the e-bike’s telescopic seat post is fully extended, the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 11,100

Consumer Contact

Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, by Live Chat at http://www.specialized.com, or online at http://www.specialized.com/safety-recall-notices or www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 13-inch telescopic seat posts that came as original equipment on the Specialized Globe-branded Haul ST e-bikes and Haul LT e-bikes. “Haul ST” and “Haul LT” are printed on the bicycle’s downtube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using Specialized Globe-branded Haul ST e-bikes and Haul LT e-bikes and contact an authorized Specialized retailer to schedule a free repair at the retailer. The repair will consist of a new post made of a different material.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of incidents, including two minor injuries consisting of scrapes and bruises.

Sold At:
Bicycle stores and other authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online at www.specialized.com from January 2023 through March 2025 for between $2,500 and 3,500.
Importer(s):

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, California

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
25-319
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

