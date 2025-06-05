Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

When the lower portion of the e-bike’s telescopic seat post is fully extended, the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.
About 11,100
Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, by Live Chat at http://www.specialized.com, or online at http://www.specialized.com/safety-recall-notices or www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” for more information.
This recall involves 13-inch telescopic seat posts that came as original equipment on the Specialized Globe-branded Haul ST e-bikes and Haul LT e-bikes. “Haul ST” and “Haul LT” are printed on the bicycle’s downtube.
Consumers should immediately stop using Specialized Globe-branded Haul ST e-bikes and Haul LT e-bikes and contact an authorized Specialized retailer to schedule a free repair at the retailer. The repair will consist of a new post made of a different material.
The firm has received 13 reports of incidents, including two minor injuries consisting of scrapes and bruises.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, California
