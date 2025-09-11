Shierdu Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates the Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Yiwu Shiyi Trading

The recalled toy is intended for children under three years of age and contains small parts, which violates the small parts ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves Shierdu’s children’s wooden building block cactus toys. The toys consist of 28 pieces: a natural wood color base with holes and wooden, bulbous segments with pegs that are painted yellow, light green, dark green, blue, red and gray and attach to each other to form a cactus. “SHIERDU” and model number “SY-016” are printed on the label located on the product’s packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Yiwu Shiyi Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to yizhao2025@outlook.com.
None reported
Yiwu Shiyi Trading Co., Ltd., of China
