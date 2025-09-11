 Skip to main content

Shierdu Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates the Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Yiwu Shiyi Trading

  • Recalled Shierdu Wooden Cactus Toy -packaging
  • The recalled Shierdu toys consist of 28 pieces that attach to each other to form a cactus
  • “SHIERDU” and model number “SY-016” are printed on the label located on the product’s packaging
Name of Product:
Children’s Wooden Cactus Toys
Hazard:

The recalled toy is intended for children under three years of age and contains small parts, which violates the small parts ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 11, 2025
Units:

About 1,900

Consumer Contact

Yiwu Shiyi Trading by email at yizhao2025@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Shierdu’s children’s wooden building block cactus toys. The toys consist of 28 pieces: a natural wood color base with holes and wooden, bulbous segments with pegs that are painted yellow, light green, dark green, blue, red and gray and attach to each other to form a cactus. “SHIERDU” and model number “SY-016” are printed on the label located on the product’s packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Yiwu Shiyi Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to yizhao2025@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon from October 2022 through August 2025 for about $17.
Retailer:

Yiwu Shiyi Trading Co., Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-461

