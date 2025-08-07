 Skip to main content

Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging; Manufactured by Guangzhou Ariel Biotech

  • Recalled Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum
  • Recalled Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum
Name of Product:
Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum
Hazard:

The hair serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 07, 2025
Units:

About 21,300

Consumer Contact

Guangzhou Ariel Biotech via email at sefralls@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sѐfralls Hair Generation Serum. The hair serum comes in an amber dropper bottle with a white and gold dropper and a white, black and gold label. “Sѐfralls” and “Minoxidil” are printed on the label located on the front of the bottle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact Guangzhou Ariel Biotech for instructions on destroying the recalled bottles and receiving a replacement. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and take a photo of the bottle in the trash and email it to sefralls@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from June 2024 through June 2025 for about $10.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Ariel Biotech Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Guangzhou Ariel Biotech Co. Ltd, dba Ariel Biotech of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-426

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum
Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging; Manufactured by Guangzhou Ariel Biotech

The hair serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser with detachable cover
Pura Scents Recalls Detachable Covers of Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

The magnets on the inside cover can detach, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Daily Prenatal Multi bottle
iHerb Recalls Bottles and Blister Packs of California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The iron-containing dietary supplement packages violate the federal standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottles and blister packs are not child-resistant, posing a risk of deadly poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Bliss hair dryer - pink
Legend Brands Recalls Bliss Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Burlington Stores

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device and can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of federal regulations for hair dryers and present a substantial product hazard.

Recalled LVOE hair dryers
AliExpress Recalls LVOE Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device and can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock if they fall into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of the federal regulations and present a substantial product hazard.

Recalled XZT hair dryers - green, blue and pink
AliExpress Recalls Mini Travel Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device and can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of the federal regulations and present a substantial product hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product