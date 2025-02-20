Sauder Woodworking Recalls Clothing Storage Unit Tip-Over Restraint Straps Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

The tip-over restraint straps can fail when used on certain Sauder clothing storage units (dressers and 4-drawer chests) to prevent tip-over incidents, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children.
About 15,800
Sauder toll-free at 866-218-8312 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, online at www.Sauder.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” or www.sauder.com/About/Public-Notices/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Sauder tip-over restraint straps that were sold and distributed with certain Sauder dressers and 4-drawer chests manufactured between July 2020 and August 2023. The clothing storage units have a date of manufacture sticker on the back of the unit. They were sold in various colors under the Sauder and Sauder Beginnings brands.
Consumers should immediately check if their clothing storage unit has a date of manufacture sticker on the back of the unit, between July 2020 and August 2023. If so, consumers should contact Sauder to arrange for a free replacement tip-over restraint kit to be mailed to the consumer at no cost. Consumers should remove the old tip-over restraint and install the new one once received. Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip-over restraint kit.
None reported
Sauder Woodworking Co., of Archbold, Ohio
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.