Sauder Woodworking Recalls Clothing Storage Unit Tip-Over Restraint Straps Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

  • Recalled Tip-Over Restraint Strap
  • 424263 BEGINNINGS 4-DRAWER CHEST Sold with Recalled Restraint Straps
  • 428205 NORTH AVENUE DRESSER Sold with Recalled Restraint Straps
  • 422806-01 BEGINNINGS DRESSER Sold with Recalled Restraint Straps
  • 422805-01 BEGINNINGS 4-DRAWER CHEST Sold with Recalled Restrained Straps
  • Location of Manufacture Date
Name of Product:
Sauder and Sauder Beginnings Dressers and 4-Drawer Chests tip-over restraint straps
Hazard:

The tip-over restraint straps can fail when used on certain Sauder clothing storage units (dressers and 4-drawer chests) to prevent tip-over incidents, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 15,800

Consumer Contact

Sauder toll-free at 866-218-8312 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, online at www.Sauder.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” or www.sauder.com/About/Public-Notices/recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Sauder tip-over restraint straps that were sold and distributed with certain Sauder dressers and 4-drawer chests manufactured between July 2020 and August 2023. The clothing storage units have a date of manufacture sticker on the back of the unit. They were sold in various colors under the Sauder and Sauder Beginnings brands.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately check if their clothing storage unit has a date of manufacture sticker on the back of the unit, between July 2020 and August 2023. If so, consumers should contact Sauder to arrange for a free replacement tip-over restraint kit to be mailed to the consumer at no cost. Consumers should remove the old tip-over restraint and install the new one once received. Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip-over restraint kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Cook Brothers, Homemakers Furniture Plaza, and Menards stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Best Buy.com, CYMAX.com, Home Depot.com, Menards.com, Sauder.com, Target.com, Urbanoutfitters.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com and other websites from July 2020 through December 2024 for between $200 and $335.
Importer(s):

Sauder Woodworking Co., of Archbold, Ohio

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
Recall number:
25-146
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

