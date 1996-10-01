Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Cable Railing Kits Due to Entrapment Hazard

The bottom hole on the cable support posts is over four inches from the bottom of the base plate, posing an entrapment hazard to consumers.
About 800
Sanven Technology Ltd. toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at recalling@vevor.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vevor’s cable railing kits for indoor or outdoor use. The cable support posts are made of stainless steel and were sold in black and silver colors. “Vevor” is printed on a label located on the top of each support post, and the P/N or P/C number is on the label of the product's outer packaging.
If the consumer has discarded the outer packaging, the product model can be identified through the following product features.
|(P/N) or (P/C) #
|Color
|Number of Holes
|Overall Height of Cable Support Post (in inches)
|Cross-sectional Dimensions (in inches)
|Location of the Holes on Cable Support Post
|1JZLGZHS9142UYBR4V0
|black
|10
|36"
|1.18" x 1.96"
|L-shaped Holes
|1JZLGZHS1067CSWRBV0
|black
|12
|42"
|1.18" x 1.96"
|L-shaped Holes
|1JZLGZ106755UOBB9V0
|black
|12
|42"
|1.96" x 1.96"
|L-shaped Holes
|LGZY106.72.55KZF0V0
|silver
|12
|42"
|1" x 2"
|Horizontal Holes
|1JZLGZ91455YMDM3LV0 /1JZLGZ91455YMDM3LV0-0801
|silver
|10
|36"
|1.96" x 1.96"
|Horizontal Holes
Consumers should stop using the cable railing kits immediately, prevent children from accessing the area where they are located, and contact Vevor for a full refund.
Vevor will provide pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can return the recalled cable railing kits. Alternatively, consumers can provide photographic evidence of disposal or destruction of the cable support posts to recalling@vevor.com.
None reported
Sanven Technology Ltd., of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.