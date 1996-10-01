Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Cable Railing Kits Due to Entrapment Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Vevor’s cable railing kits for indoor or outdoor use. The cable support posts are made of stainless steel and were sold in black and silver colors. “Vevor” is printed on a label located on the top of each support post, and the P/N or P/C number is on the label of the product's outer packaging.

If the consumer has discarded the outer packaging, the product model can be identified through the following product features.