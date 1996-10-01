 Skip to main content

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Cable Railing Kits Due to Entrapment Hazard

  • Recalled Vevor cable railing kit with Cable Support Post model number JZLGZHS9142UYBR4V0
  • Recalled Vevor cable railing kit with Cable Support Post model number JZLGZHS1067CSWRBV0
  • Recalled Vevor cable railing kit with Cable Support Post model number 1JZLGZ106755UOBB9V0
  • Recalled Vevor cable railing kit with Cable Support Post model number LGZY106.72.55KZF0V0
  • Recalled Vevor cable railing kit with Cable Support Post model numbers 1JZLGZ91455YMDM3LV0 and 1JZLGZ91455YMDM3LV0-0801
  • Recalled Vevor cable railing kit label
Name of Product:
Stainless steel cable railing kits
Hazard:

The bottom hole on the cable support posts is over four inches from the bottom of the base plate, posing an entrapment hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 08, 2025
Units:

About 800

Consumer Contact

Sanven Technology Ltd. toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at recalling@vevor.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vevor’s cable railing kits for indoor or outdoor use. The cable support posts are made of stainless steel and were sold in black and silver colors. “Vevor” is printed on a label located on the top of each support post, and the P/N or P/C number is on the label of the product's outer packaging. 

If the consumer has discarded the outer packaging, the product model can be identified through the following product features.

(P/N) or (P/C) #ColorNumber of HolesOverall Height of Cable Support Post (in inches)Cross-sectional Dimensions (in inches)Location of the Holes on Cable Support Post
1JZLGZHS9142UYBR4V0black1036"1.18" x 1.96"L-shaped Holes
1JZLGZHS1067CSWRBV0black1242"1.18" x 1.96"L-shaped Holes
1JZLGZ106755UOBB9V0black1242"1.96" x 1.96"L-shaped Holes
LGZY106.72.55KZF0V0silver1242"1" x 2"Horizontal Holes
1JZLGZ91455YMDM3LV0 /1JZLGZ91455YMDM3LV0-0801silver1036"1.96" x 1.96"Horizontal Holes
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the cable railing kits immediately, prevent children from accessing the area where they are located, and contact Vevor for a full refund. 

Vevor will provide pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can return the recalled cable railing kits. Alternatively, consumers can provide photographic evidence of disposal or destruction of the cable support posts to recalling@vevor.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Home Depot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and vevor.com from May 2021 through September 2024 for between $32 and $40 each for the kit.
Importer(s):

Sanven Technology Ltd., of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-251

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Vevor cable railing kit with Cable Support Post model number JZLGZHS9142UYBR4V0
Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Cable Railing Kits Due to Entrapment Hazard

The bottom hole on the cable support posts is over four inches from the bottom of the base plate, posing an entrapment hazard to consumers.

Recalled Hinge Track with hinge arm attached
AmesburyTruth Recalls Ashland Casement Window Hinge Tracks Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The metal sliding arm can disengage from the hinge track causing the window sash to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Woolite Delicates detergent, 50 fluid ounces
Woolite Delicates Detergent Recalled by Reckitt Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas oleovorans, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Recalled Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co.

The recalled pool vacuum cleaner has a large current adapter that can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Recalled Konwin Desktop Heater
Meijer Recalls Konwin Desktop Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The heater’s fan can fail to turn on and cause the unit to overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottle sold within the Taylor Phosphate Test Kits
Taylor Water Technologies Recalls Phosphate Reagent Bottles Sold with Test Kits Due to Risk of Severe Chemical Burns; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child-Resistant Packaging

The recalled Taylor Water Technologies reagent bottles sold with test kits contain sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the bottle with sulfuric acid is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns to the skin or eyes and internal corrosive burns, if ingested.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product