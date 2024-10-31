 Skip to main content

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Gates Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures

  • Recalled Vevor baby gate and accessories
Name of Product:
Vevor Baby Gates
Hazard:

The gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. A child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 31, 2024
Units:

About 420

Consumer Contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 888-559-1726 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at csr@vevor.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vevor Baby Gates. They are marked “Vevor, Tough Tools Half Price” on the handle and come with five screws and four wall cups. The pressure-mounted gates open both inward and outward. They are made of iron (powder-coated) and plastic material and come in white and black colors. They measure about 30 inches high with an adjustable width from about 29.5 inches to 39 inches.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the gates and contact Sanven Technology via email at csr@vevor.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit a photograph to obtain a full refund. Sanven Technology is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
eBay.com, AliExpress.com, and Overstock.com from February 2024 through May 2024 for about $45.
Distributor(s):
Sanven Technology Ltd., of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-029

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Vevor baby gate and accessories
Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Gates Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures

The gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. A child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

Recalled My Little Snugabunny Cradle ‘n Swing (V0099)
Fisher-Price Recalls More than 2 Million Snuga Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard After 5 Deaths Reported

The swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it. If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation.

Recalled Gimars Playpen
Gimars Playpens Recalled Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Play Yards; Imported by Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled playpens violate the federal safety regulations for play yards. The included basketball hoop accessory can be a head entrapment hazard and children can become entrapped beneath the mattress, posing a suffocation hazard.

Recalled Wee Gallery Tummy Time Gallery – Partially Opened
Wee Gallery Recalls Baby Tummy Time Gallery Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban

The recalled Baby Tummy Time Gallery art card pockets have clear plastic coverings that contain levels of a phthalate that exceeds the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Newmemo Ring Set
Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Newmemo

The rings contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled MJKSARE High Chair
MJKSARE High Chairs Recalled Due to Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for High Chairs; Imported by Worldwide Windows; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled high chairs violate the regulations for high chairs, as the leg openings on the high chair are too wide, posing an entrapment hazard to infants. Additionally, the high chairs pose a fall hazard because the tray can become disengaged from the product.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product