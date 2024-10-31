Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Gates Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures

The gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. A child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall, posing an entrapment hazard to children.
About 420
Sanven Technology toll-free at 888-559-1726 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at csr@vevor.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vevor Baby Gates. They are marked “Vevor, Tough Tools Half Price” on the handle and come with five screws and four wall cups. The pressure-mounted gates open both inward and outward. They are made of iron (powder-coated) and plastic material and come in white and black colors. They measure about 30 inches high with an adjustable width from about 29.5 inches to 39 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the gates and contact Sanven Technology via email at csr@vevor.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit a photograph to obtain a full refund. Sanven Technology is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
