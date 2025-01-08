 Skip to main content

SIG SAUER Recalls ROMEO5 Red Dot Firearm Sights Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries and Child Resistant Button Cell Battery Packaging

  • Recalled SIG SAUER ROMEO5 Red Dot Firearm Sight
  • The product serial number is located on the bottom of the sight
Name of Product:
SIG SAUER ROMEO5 Red Dot Sights
Hazard:

The recalled firearm sights contain a button cell battery that violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell batteries because the button cell batteries can be easily accessed, posing an ingestion hazard. The products include a button cell battery which is not in child-resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. In addition, the products do not bear the required warnings. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 08, 2025
Units:

About 230,000

Consumer Contact

Sig Sauer collect at 603-610-3000 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ROMEO5Recall@sigsauer.com, or online at https://www.sigsauer.com/safety-center or https://www.sigsauer.com and click “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SIG SAUER ROMEO5 Red Dot Sights, Models SOR52001 and 7400579, which is a part included with Model SORJ53101. They are labeled with the SIG SAUER logo and ROMEO5 name on one side of the product. The model number can be found on the product packaging. The recalled dot sights contain either the letter K or M as the last digit of the serial number printed on the bottom of the sight. Sig Sauer will provide instructions on how to access the serial number. The optic sights come in the color black and with one packaged CR2032 button cell battery.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled firearm sights and contact SIG SAUER for instructions on how to submit a picture of the serial number to receive a free recall kit, which includes a new cap with the required labeling and an updated instruction manual. Consumers will be provided with instructions on how to locate the serial number. 

NoteButton cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Academy Sports, Scheels and other stores and local independent firearms and equipment stores nationwide and online at Sigsauer.com, Amazon.com, Opticsplanet.com, EuroOptic.com, Palmettostatearmory.com, Midwayusa.com, Chattanoogashooting.com, Gritrsports.com, Bereli.com, Battlehawkarmory.com and other online optics websites from February 2023 through December 2024 for between $130 and $200.
Importer(s):

Sig Sauer Inc., of Newington, New Hampshire

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-087

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Wemfg Children’s Multi-Purpose Bike Helmet – green and blue
Multi-Purpose Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Imported by Wemfg

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, impact labeling and certification requirements in violation of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled SIG SAUER ROMEO5 Red Dot Firearm Sight
SIG SAUER Recalls ROMEO5 Red Dot Firearm Sights Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries and Child Resistant Button Cell Battery Packaging

The recalled firearm sights contain a button cell battery that violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell batteries because the button cell batteries can be easily accessed, posing an ingestion hazard. The products include a button cell battery which is not in child-resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. In addition, the products do not bear the required warnings. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Recalled Inclusive Orbit merry-go-round
BCI Burke Recalls Playground Merry-Go-Rounds Due to Crush Hazard

The space between the rotating platform and the stationary outer rim can leave a gap that narrows too much, posing a crushing hazard to children.

Recalled Resolute Cable Multi-Station
Precor Recalls Resolute™ Cable Multi-Station Exercise Equipment Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The pop-pin can fail to fully engage in the exercise equipment’s vertical rail and cause the pulley carriage to drop unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to users.

Recalled PIEPS PRO IPS Avalanche Transceiver - front
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

The battery compartment within the avalanche transceiver could not have enough contact force to supply power. In some cases, the transceiver will fail to power on or cease operating during use. It would make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche emergency situation, which could result in serious injury or death.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 RZR XP 1000
Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 and XP 4 1000 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The positive (+) battery terminal cover (red) can become damaged by the seat base, causing the positive (+) battery post to be exposed and contact nearby conductive components, resulting in an electrical short, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product