SIG SAUER Recalls ROMEO5 Red Dot Firearm Sights Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries and Child Resistant Button Cell Battery Packaging

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled firearm sights and contact SIG SAUER for instructions on how to submit a picture of the serial number to receive a free recall kit, which includes a new cap with the required labeling and an updated instruction manual. Consumers will be provided with instructions on how to locate the serial number.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.