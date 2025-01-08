SIG SAUER Recalls ROMEO5 Red Dot Firearm Sights Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries and Child Resistant Button Cell Battery Packaging

The recalled firearm sights contain a button cell battery that violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell batteries because the button cell batteries can be easily accessed, posing an ingestion hazard. The products include a button cell battery which is not in child-resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. In addition, the products do not bear the required warnings. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.
About 230,000
Sig Sauer collect at 603-610-3000 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ROMEO5Recall@sigsauer.com, or online at https://www.sigsauer.com/safety-center or https://www.sigsauer.com and click “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves SIG SAUER ROMEO5 Red Dot Sights, Models SOR52001 and 7400579, which is a part included with Model SORJ53101. They are labeled with the SIG SAUER logo and ROMEO5 name on one side of the product. The model number can be found on the product packaging. The recalled dot sights contain either the letter K or M as the last digit of the serial number printed on the bottom of the sight. Sig Sauer will provide instructions on how to access the serial number. The optic sights come in the color black and with one packaged CR2032 button cell battery.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled firearm sights and contact SIG SAUER for instructions on how to submit a picture of the serial number to receive a free recall kit, which includes a new cap with the required labeling and an updated instruction manual. Consumers will be provided with instructions on how to locate the serial number.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Sig Sauer Inc., of Newington, New Hampshire
