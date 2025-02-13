SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold exclusively at SHEIN.com

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 17,300
SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at uscsteam@shein.com, or online at https://us.shein.com/campaigns/productrecalls or www.SHEIN.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids 97% polyester, 3% elastane children’s pajamas. The two-piece, short sleeve pajama sets were sold in blue (SKU 2407018985445734), pink (SKU 2407082184653588), purple (SKU 2406274753471153) and orange (SKU 2404283444125106), and have a pocket on the left side of the top of the pajama sets. The pajamas were sold in sizes 8Y, 9Y, 10Y, 11Y and 12Y. “SHEIN” and the size are printed on sewn-in neck label and the SKU number is printed on a seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and stop using them, and contact SHEIN for a full refund. SHEIN is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.