 Skip to main content

SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold exclusively at SHEIN.com

  • Recalled SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids Children’s Pajama Set - blue
  • Recalled SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids Children’s Pajama Set - pink
  • Recalled SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids Children’s Pajama Set - purple
  • Recalled SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids Children’s Pajama Set - orange
Name of Product:
SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids’ Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 13, 2025
Units:

About 17,300

Consumer Contact

SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at uscsteam@shein.com, or online at https://us.shein.com/campaigns/productrecalls or www.SHEIN.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids 97% polyester, 3% elastane children’s pajamas. The two-piece, short sleeve pajama sets were sold in blue (SKU 2407018985445734), pink (SKU 2407082184653588), purple (SKU 2406274753471153) and orange (SKU 2404283444125106), and have a pocket on the left side of the top of the pajama sets. The pajamas were sold in sizes 8Y, 9Y, 10Y, 11Y and 12Y. “SHEIN” and the size are printed on sewn-in neck label and the SKU number is printed on a seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and stop using them, and contact SHEIN for a full refund. SHEIN is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
www.SHEIN.com from August 2023 through November 2024 for about $20.
Retailer:

SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-131

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids Children’s Pajama Set - blue
SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold exclusively at SHEIN.com

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled AFTCO Youth Solitude Jacket
AFTCO Recalls Youth Solitude Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

The drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The jackets are in violation of the federal regulations for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.

Recalled 6-in-1 Pounding Game Sold by Dmitoy
6-in-1 Pounding Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by DMITOY

The recalled 6-in-1 Pounding Game violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Green Sunkids Factory Sling Carrier
Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Sling Carriers; Sold on Temu.com by Sunkids Factory

The recalled sling carriers violate the federal safety regulations for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. 

Recalled UVPIC Baby Gate with Pet Door
UVIPC Baby Gates Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Xianshengyouli

The recalled baby gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. For the versions with a pet door, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening and, for the other versions that are adjustable, a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall. These violations pose an entrapment hazard to children.

Recalled Yaomiao Unicorn Children’s Jewelry Set
Yaomiao Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by LordRoads

The recalled jewelry sets contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product