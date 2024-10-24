Ricky Powersports Recalls Youth and Adult All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety regulations. The youth ATVs’ mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard. The adult ATVs’ service brakes fail to sufficiently stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard, and the handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the adult rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety regulations pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 385
Ricky Powersports toll-free at 844-250-2199 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at RickyPowerSports@gmail.com, or online at www.Rickypowersports.net/Recall or www.RickyPowerSports.net and click on the “RECALL” button at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Ricky Powersports Tumble Weed youth ATVs, model TK-110ATV-1, and TGB Blade 600 SE adult ATVs. The Tumble Weed vehicles were sold in burgundy, purple camo, red spider, blue, black, blue spider, black spider, pink camo, leaf camo and army green camo colors and are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older. The model number is printed on an identification plate located at the front of the vehicle between the two front tires. The TGB Blade 600 SE ATVs were sold in black and are intended for use by adults ages 16 years and older. The model number is printed on an identification plate located next to the vehicle’s front right tire. Identification plates on both models state “this ATV is subject to Ricky Powersports LLC’s action plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”
Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Ricky Powersports to arrange to return the ATVs for a full refund.
None reported
Ricky Powersports LLC, of Carrollton, Texas
