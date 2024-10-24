Ricky Powersports Recalls Youth and Adult All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

Description:

The recall involves Ricky Powersports Tumble Weed youth ATVs, model TK-110ATV-1, and TGB Blade 600 SE adult ATVs. The Tumble Weed vehicles were sold in burgundy, purple camo, red spider, blue, black, blue spider, black spider, pink camo, leaf camo and army green camo colors and are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older. The model number is printed on an identification plate located at the front of the vehicle between the two front tires. The TGB Blade 600 SE ATVs were sold in black and are intended for use by adults ages 16 years and older. The model number is printed on an identification plate located next to the vehicle’s front right tire. Identification plates on both models state “this ATV is subject to Ricky Powersports LLC’s action plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”