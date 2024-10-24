 Skip to main content

Ricky Powersports Recalls Youth and Adult All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

  • Recalled Ricky Powersports RPS TK110ATV-1 Tumble Weed Youth ATV
  • The youth ATV’s model number appears on a plate located at the front of the vehicle between the two front tires
  • Recalled Ricky Powersports RPS Blade 600 SE Adult ATV
  • The adult ATV’s model number appears on a plate located next to the vehicle’s front right tire
  • Identification plates on both the youth and the adult models
Name of Product:
Ricky Powersports Tumble Weed Youth and TGB Blade Adult All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety regulations. The youth ATVs’ mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard. The adult ATVs’ service brakes fail to sufficiently stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard, and the handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the adult rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety regulations pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 24, 2024
Units:

About 385

Consumer Contact

Ricky Powersports toll-free at 844-250-2199 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at RickyPowerSports@gmail.com, or online at www.Rickypowersports.net/Recall or www.RickyPowerSports.net and click on the “RECALL” button at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Ricky Powersports Tumble Weed youth ATVs, model TK-110ATV-1, and TGB Blade 600 SE adult ATVs. The Tumble Weed vehicles were sold in burgundy, purple camo, red spider, blue, black, blue spider, black spider, pink camo, leaf camo and army green camo colors and are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older. The model number is printed on an identification plate located at the front of the vehicle between the two front tires. The TGB Blade 600 SE ATVs were sold in black and are intended for use by adults ages 16 years and older. The model number is printed on an identification plate located next to the vehicle’s front right tire. Identification plates on both models state “this ATV is subject to Ricky Powersports LLC’s action plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Ricky Powersports to arrange to return the ATVs for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Ricky Powersports dealers nationwide from January 2021 through May 2024 for between $850 and $1,100 for the youth model, and for about $9,300 for the adult model.
Manufacturer(s):
Jiangsu Tiking Sports Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of China (youth ATV) and Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., of Taiwan (adult ATV).
Importer(s):

Ricky Powersports LLC, of Carrollton, Texas

Manufactured In:
China and Taiwan
Recall number:
25-021

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

