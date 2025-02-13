 Skip to main content

Rechargeable Portable Lamps with Lithium-Ion Batteries Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by BlockBlueLight

  • Recalled BlockBlueLight Multi-Mode Sleep Lamp
  • Model number printed on base of the recalled lamp
Name of Product:
Multi-Mode Sleep Lamps
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable lamps can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 13, 2025
Units:

About 1,280

Consumer Contact

BlockBlueLight Limited collect at 917- 277- 8422 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, Sunday through Thursday, email at product@blockbluelight.com, or online at https://www.blockbluelight.com/pages/multi-lamp-recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Multi-Mode Sleep Lamp with model number BBL-MM-LAMP. The lamp has three color modes: Noblue Amber Mode (yellow), Sunset Mixed Mode (orange) and Twilight Red Mode (red)The lamp is white and measures about 6.3 inches by 5.5 inches by 3 inches. 

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable lamps and contact BlockBlueLight to request a full refund in the original form of payment, a store credit or a free replacement lamp. Consumers should dispose of the recalled portable lamps in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at https://www.blockbluelight.com from December 2023 through November 2024 for about $80.
Importer(s):

BlockBlueLight Limited, of New Zealand

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-132
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

