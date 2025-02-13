Rechargeable Portable Lamps with Lithium-Ion Batteries Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by BlockBlueLight

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable lamps can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 1,280
BlockBlueLight Limited collect at 917- 277- 8422 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, Sunday through Thursday, email at product@blockbluelight.com, or online at https://www.blockbluelight.com/pages/multi-lamp-recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Multi-Mode Sleep Lamp with model number BBL-MM-LAMP. The lamp has three color modes: Noblue Amber Mode (yellow), Sunset Mixed Mode (orange) and Twilight Red Mode (red). The lamp is white and measures about 6.3 inches by 5.5 inches by 3 inches.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable lamps and contact BlockBlueLight to request a full refund in the original form of payment, a store credit or a free replacement lamp. Consumers should dispose of the recalled portable lamps in accordance with local and state regulations.
None reported
BlockBlueLight Limited, of New Zealand
