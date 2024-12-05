QVC Recalls More than One Million Temp-tations Oven Gloves Due to Burn Hazard

The oven gloves can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 1.1 million pairs of gloves
QVC toll-free at 888-770-7119 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ovengloves@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/ovengloves or www.qvc.com and click “Product Recall Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Temp-tations Oven Gloves imported and sold by QVC in single pairs, sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets. The recalled oven gloves were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, yellow, red, floral and summer shell prints under the following model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516. They are made of cotton and elastane and come in small and large sizes. “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on a label stitched to the inside of the gloves.
Consumers should immediately stop using the oven gloves and contact QVC to receive a refund.
QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection including 92 reports of minor burns.
QVC Inc., of West Chester, Pennsylvania
