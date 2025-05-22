Primark Recalls DTR Plush Bag Stitch and DTR Plush Bag Angel Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards

The zipper pull on the back of the plush bags can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking and/or ingestion of the zipper pull.
About 2,900
Primark collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com/recall or at www.primark.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the DTR Plush Bag Stitch and DTR Plush Bag Angel. The Stitch plush bags were sold in blue and the Angel bags were sold in purple. The bags measure about 10 inches long and 8 inches wide with a swing tag care label that hangs off the side of the bag.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush bags away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund in the form of the original payment.
None reported
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Massachusetts
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.