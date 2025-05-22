 Skip to main content

Primark Recalls DTR Plush Bag Stitch and DTR Plush Bag Angel Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards

  • Recalled Primark DTR Plush Bag - Stitch
  • Recalled Primark DTR Plush Bag - Angel
Name of Product:
DTR Plush Bag Stitch and DTR Plush Bag Angel
Hazard:

The zipper pull on the back of the plush bags can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking and/or ingestion of the zipper pull.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 22, 2025
Units:

About 2,900

Consumer Contact

Primark collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com/recall or at www.primark.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the DTR Plush Bag Stitch and DTR Plush Bag Angel. The Stitch plush bags were sold in blue and the Angel bags were sold in purple. The bags measure about 10 inches long and 8 inches wide with a swing tag care label that hangs off the side of the bag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush bags away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund in the form of the original payment.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Primark stores located in the northeast and in Florida, Maryland and Illinois from March 2024 through October 2024 for about $6.
Importer(s):

Primark US Corp., of BostonMassachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-294
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

