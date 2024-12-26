 Skip to main content

Precor Recalls Resolute™ Cable Multi-Station Exercise Equipment Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  Recalled Resolute Cable Multi-Station
Name of Product:
Precor Resolute Cable Multi-Station Exercise Equipment
Hazard:

The pop-pin can fail to fully engage in the exercise equipment’s vertical rail and cause the pulley carriage to drop unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 26, 2024
Units:

About 834

Consumer Contact

Precor Incorporated at 800-347-4404, by email at support@precor.com or online at www.precor.com/recall or www.precor.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Precor-branded Resolute Cable Multi-Station exercise equipment, Model No. RMS905, sold to gyms. The exercise equipment includes an adjustable pulley carriage that allows users to perform cable resistance exercises from different heights along a vertical rail. The brand name Precor is located above the vertical rail and “Model No. RMS905” is printed on a label on the underside of the pulley assembly’s top frame, between the vertical rail and the weight stack. The exercise equipment measures 68 inches x 58 inches x 94 inches, has either a silver, black or white frame, and multiple upholstery options.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise equipment. Precor is directly contacting all known gyms with the recalled exercise equipment to coordinate a free on-site repair by a qualified service technician, including installation of a redesigned pop-pin and a missing warning label.

Incidents/Injuries:

Precor has received nine reports of the pulley dropping during use, including two minor head injuries.

Sold At:
The product was sold to fitness facilities nationwide from July 2023 through October 2024 for between $3,020 to $3,340 for the exercise station.
Importer(s):

Precor Incorporated, of Woodinville, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-078

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

