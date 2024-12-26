Precor Recalls Resolute™ Cable Multi-Station Exercise Equipment Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The pop-pin can fail to fully engage in the exercise equipment’s vertical rail and cause the pulley carriage to drop unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to users.
Precor Incorporated at 800-347-4404, by email at support@precor.com or online at www.precor.com/recall or www.precor.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Precor-branded Resolute Cable Multi-Station exercise equipment, Model No. RMS905, sold to gyms. The exercise equipment includes an adjustable pulley carriage that allows users to perform cable resistance exercises from different heights along a vertical rail. The brand name Precor is located above the vertical rail and “Model No. RMS905” is printed on a label on the underside of the pulley assembly’s top frame, between the vertical rail and the weight stack. The exercise equipment measures 68 inches x 58 inches x 94 inches, has either a silver, black or white frame, and multiple upholstery options.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise equipment. Precor is directly contacting all known gyms with the recalled exercise equipment to coordinate a free on-site repair by a qualified service technician, including installation of a redesigned pop-pin and a missing warning label.
Precor has received nine reports of the pulley dropping during use, including two minor head injuries.
Precor Incorporated, of Woodinville, Washington
