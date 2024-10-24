PowerBlock Recalls Commercial Pro 100 Weight Sets Sold with 5 lb Grip Handles Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Weight plates above 55 lbs included in the set can dislodge from the 5 lb grip handles, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.
About 1,845 (In addition, about 18 were sold in Canada)
PowerBlock at 800-997-3999 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.powerblock.com/pages/product-recalls, or visit www.powerblock.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the PowerBlock Commercial Pro 100 set, which includes a Pro Rack Stand, two adjustable weight plate sets, a pair of 10 lb grip handles, and a pair of 5 lb grip handles. The grip handles allow users to add or remove weight plates using a manual selector pin. The affected 5 lb grip handles can be identified by their black design with a knurled grip and a silver decal that identifies weights in increments of 5, 15, 25, 35, 45, 55, 65, 75, 85, and 95 lbs. Only the 5 lb grip handles included with the Commercial Pro 100 set are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handles and contact PowerBlock for instructions on receiving free replacement 5 lb grip handles. PowerBlock is contacting all known purchasers directly.
PowerBlock has received four reports of weight plates slipping beyond the handle during use. No injuries have been reported.
