PowerBlock Recalls Commercial Pro 100 Weight Sets Sold with 5 lb Grip Handles Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Commercial Pro 100 sold with 5 lb grip handles
  • Recalled Commercial Pro100 - 5lb Grip Handle
Name of Product:
Commercial Pro 100 sold with 5 lb grip handles
Hazard:

Weight plates above 55 lbs included in the set can dislodge from the 5 lb grip handles, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 24, 2024
Units:

About 1,845 (In addition, about 18 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

PowerBlock at 800-997-3999 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.powerblock.com/pages/product-recalls, or visit www.powerblock.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the PowerBlock Commercial Pro 100 set, which includes a Pro Rack Stand, two adjustable weight plate sets, a pair of 10 lb grip handles, and a pair of 5 lb grip handles. The grip handles allow users to add or remove weight plates using a manual selector pin. The affected 5 lb grip handles can be identified by their black design with a knurled grip and a silver decal that identifies weights in increments of 5, 15, 25, 35, 45, 55, 65, 75, 85, and 95 lbs. Only the 5 lb grip handles included with the Commercial Pro 100 set are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handles and contact PowerBlock for instructions on receiving free replacement 5 lb grip handles. PowerBlock is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

PowerBlock has received four reports of weight plates slipping beyond the handle during use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at powerblock.com, roguefitness.com, lifefitness.com, Advanced Exercise Equipment, Advantage Sport & Fitness, American Barbell, BeaverFit USA, BSN, Carolina Fitness Equipment, Gopher Sport, Sorinex, and US Fitness Holdings from March 2023 through July 2024 for about $1,500 for the Commercial Pro 100 set.
Manufacturer(s):
PowerBlock Inc., Burnsville, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-020
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

