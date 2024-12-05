Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 and XP 4 1000 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly and providing a full-battery cover to them by mail that can be self-installed or installed for free by an authorized Polaris dealer. Consumers can continue to operate the recalled ROVs before installation of the battery cover only if the battery positive terminal cover (red) is undamaged. The consumer can confirm the cover is undamaged by completing the Battery Positive Terminal Cover (Red) Verification and Seat Installation Instructions provided by Polaris at https://prdservicemanagementstg.blob.core.windows.net/fieldcommunications/9942029r01.pdf. If the battery positive terminal cover (red) is damaged, the recalled ROV should not be operated until the repair is complete.