Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2025 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2025 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew
  • Recalled Polaris RANGER VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2023-2025 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The lower seat belt anchor fasteners were not properly tightened, which can result in the seat belt separating from the vehicle frame, failing to protect riders. Without that protection, riders can be ejected from the vehicle in a crash, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 15, 2025
Units:

About 640 (In addition, about 24 ROVs were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page, or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/polaris-recalls-some-model-year-2022-2025-rzr-pro-r-and-rzr-pro-4-vehicles/ or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2023-2025 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew ROVs. The recalled vehicles were sold in black, blue, brown, camouflage, gray, orange, red, tan and white. The vehicles were sold in three and six-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The VIN is printed on the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealer’s location. Polaris advises that consumers may continue to operate the recalled ROVs prior to inspection and repair at the dealer, only if they conduct an inspection by following the Seat Belt Fastener Verification Instructions located on the firm’s website. To continue operating the recalled ROVs prior to getting the repair, the fasteners must be secure where the seat belt anchor is attached to the vehicle frame. Polaris has contacted registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has identified two vehicles with loose seat belt fasteners. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2022 through March 2025 for between $28,000 and $38,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-284
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

