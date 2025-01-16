 Skip to main content

Polaris Industries Recalls Model Year 2024-2025 Ranger XD 1500 and Crew XD 1500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Injury and Crash Hazards

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 RANGER XD 1500
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 RANGER CREW XD 1500
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2025 RANGER CREW XD 1500
  • Recalled Polaris RANGER VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2024-2025 Ranger XD 1500 and Crew XD 1500 ROVs
Hazard:

The door handle can stick and cause the door to unexpectedly open while the vehicle is moving and cause an unrestrained rider to be ejected from the vehicle or increase the risk of a crash, posing serious injury and crash hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 16, 2025
Units:

About 4,200 ROVs and 393 accessory doors (In addition, about 291 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2024-2025 RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER CREW XD 1500 ROVs. The recalled ROVs were sold in camouflage, red, silver and titanium colors. The vehicles were sold in three-and six-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The VIN is printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box. In addition, this recall involves doors purchased as an accessory with part numbers 2212292, 2212291, 2638498, 2638499, 2638500, 2638501, 2889075 or 2889076. All accessory doors purchased for Polaris Model Year 2024-2025 RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER CREW XD 1500 ROVs prior to November 11, 2024 are affected by this recall. 

Remedy:

Polaris is contacting registered owners directly and providing instructions on how to inspect their door handles to verify that the doors are properly closed. This will allow some consumers to continue to safely operate their vehicles until the repair can be completed. The instructions are available here

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 20 reports of the doors opening unexpectedly while the recalled ROVs were in use. No injuries or crashes have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2023 through November 2024 for between $40,000 and $50,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-092
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

