Polaris Industries Recalls Model Year 2024-2025 Ranger XD 1500 and Crew XD 1500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Injury and Crash Hazards

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2024-2025 RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER CREW XD 1500 ROVs. The recalled ROVs were sold in camouflage, red, silver and titanium colors. The vehicles were sold in three-and six-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The VIN is printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box. In addition, this recall involves doors purchased as an accessory with part numbers 2212292, 2212291, 2638498, 2638499, 2638500, 2638501, 2889075 or 2889076. All accessory doors purchased for Polaris Model Year 2024-2025 RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER CREW XD 1500 ROVs prior to November 11, 2024 are affected by this recall.