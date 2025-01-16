Polaris Industries Recalls Model Year 2024-2025 Ranger XD 1500 and Crew XD 1500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Injury and Crash Hazards

The door handle can stick and cause the door to unexpectedly open while the vehicle is moving and cause an unrestrained rider to be ejected from the vehicle or increase the risk of a crash, posing serious injury and crash hazards.
About 4,200 ROVs and 393 accessory doors (In addition, about 291 were sold in Canada)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2024-2025 RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER CREW XD 1500 ROVs. The recalled ROVs were sold in camouflage, red, silver and titanium colors. The vehicles were sold in three-and six-seat configurations and have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. The VIN is printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box. In addition, this recall involves doors purchased as an accessory with part numbers 2212292, 2212291, 2638498, 2638499, 2638500, 2638501, 2889075 or 2889076. All accessory doors purchased for Polaris Model Year 2024-2025 RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER CREW XD 1500 ROVs prior to November 11, 2024 are affected by this recall.
Polaris is contacting registered owners directly and providing instructions on how to inspect their door handles to verify that the doors are properly closed. This will allow some consumers to continue to safely operate their vehicles until the repair can be completed. The instructions are available here.
The firm has received 20 reports of the doors opening unexpectedly while the recalled ROVs were in use. No injuries or crashes have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.