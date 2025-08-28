 Skip to main content

Party Favors Lite-Up Torches and Laser Pointers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Multiple Standards; Imported by MTC Trading

Name of Product:
Party Favors Lite-Up Torches and Mini Laser Pointers
Hazard:

The recalled lite-up torches contain button cell batteries in violation of the mandatory standard for toys and the recalled mini laser pointers contain button cell batteries in violation of the mandatory standard for consumer products because the button cell batteries can be accessed easily by children. Additionally, the laser pointers do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 28, 2025
Units:

About 10,100

Consumer Contact

MTC Trading at 650-866-4800 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at mtcmans@gmail.com, or online at www.mtcmans.com/recall or www.mtcmans.com and click “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Party Favors lite-up torches and mini laser pointers. The affected models are: 

  • Model PF-1082: A single lite-up torch sold in white, blue or orange, measuring about 5 inches long and 2 inches wide.
  • Model PF-1227: A two-pack of lite-up torches sold in orange and green, measuring about 4 inches long and an inch wide.
  • Model PF-1153: A three-pack of lite-up torches sold in orange, blue and green, measuring about 3 inches long and an inch wide.
  • Model PF-1084: Mini laser pointers sold in blue, green, red and silver, measuring about 3 inches long and an inch wide.

All products come with pre-installed button cell batteries. The model number can be found printed on the hang tag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Lite-Up Torches and Mini Laser Pointers, take them away from children and place them where children cannot access them. Consumers may contact MTC Trading to request a full refund. Consumers will need to email a photograph confirming disposal of the lite-up torches or mini laser pointers to mtcmans@gmail.com to receive the refund.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
All Star Toys, Brooklyn, NY; Home Bargain, San Francisco, CA; One Dollar Only, San Francisco, CA; Almacenes Colon, Carolina, PR; Dollar Mart, Houston, TX; and various stores nationwide from June 2024 through May 2025 for about $1.
Importer(s):

MTC Trading Company, of San Francisco, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-450

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Party Favors Lite-Up Torches and Laser Pointers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Multiple Standards; Imported by MTC Trading

