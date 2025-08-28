Party Favors Lite-Up Torches and Laser Pointers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Multiple Standards; Imported by MTC Trading

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Lite-Up Torches and Mini Laser Pointers, take them away from children and place them where children cannot access them. Consumers may contact MTC Trading to request a full refund. Consumers will need to email a photograph confirming disposal of the lite-up torches or mini laser pointers to mtcmans@gmail.com to receive the refund.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.