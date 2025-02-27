P.J. Salvage Recalls Pajama Sets and Robes Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively at Nordstrom Rack

Description:

This recall involves P.J. Salvage Kids Checker Plush Short Sets, Fleece Pajama Sets, Smiley Plush Robes and Tie Dye Plush Sets. The Girl’s Checker Plush Short Set, model RP3KHST, is a pullover hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, long pants and shorts, and was sold in gray with stars and lilac with checkers. The Kid’s Fleece Pajama Set, model RP3KPST, is a pullover crew with a kangaroo pocket and jogger pants and was sold in a multi color tie dye pattern. The Girl’s Smiley plush robe, model RP3KPR, is a hooded robe with front pockets and a waist tie and was sold in pink lilac with smiley faces. The Girl’s Plush sets, model RP3KFST, is a fleece set with a pullover crew top and jogger pants and was sold in lilac ice with a “Smile” graphic on the front, in multi color with a “Good Vibes” graphic on the front and in sky blue with a “Sunshine” graphic on the front. They were sold in children’s sizes S-XL. The sizes and “P.J. Salvage” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label has care instructions, fiber content, and country of origin information.