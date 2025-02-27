P.J. Salvage Recalls Pajama Sets and Robes Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively at Nordstrom Rack

The recalled children’s pajama sets and robes violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.
About 9,400
This recall involves P.J. Salvage Kids Checker Plush Short Sets, Fleece Pajama Sets, Smiley Plush Robes and Tie Dye Plush Sets. The Girl’s Checker Plush Short Set, model RP3KHST, is a pullover hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, long pants and shorts, and was sold in gray with stars and lilac with checkers. The Kid’s Fleece Pajama Set, model RP3KPST, is a pullover crew with a kangaroo pocket and jogger pants and was sold in a multi color tie dye pattern. The Girl’s Smiley plush robe, model RP3KPR, is a hooded robe with front pockets and a waist tie and was sold in pink lilac with smiley faces. The Girl’s Plush sets, model RP3KFST, is a fleece set with a pullover crew top and jogger pants and was sold in lilac ice with a “Smile” graphic on the front, in multi color with a “Good Vibes” graphic on the front and in sky blue with a “Sunshine” graphic on the front. They were sold in children’s sizes S-XL. The sizes and “P.J. Salvage” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label has care instructions, fiber content, and country of origin information.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas and robes away from children, destroy the garments by cutting them in half, and fill out the online registration form on the recall site www.pjsalvage.com/pages/recall-information with verification of garment destruction.
P.J. Salvage, of Los Angeles, California
- Contact a media specialist.