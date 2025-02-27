 Skip to main content

P.J. Salvage Recalls Pajama Sets and Robes Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively at Nordstrom Rack

  • Recalled P.J. Salvage Checker Plush Short Set
  • Recalled P.J. Salvage Kids Fleece Pajama Set
  • Recalled P.J. Salvage Smiley Plush Robe
  • Recalled P.J. Salvage Plush Pajama Sets
Name of Product:
P.J. Salvage Pajama Sets and Robes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajama sets and robes violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 9,400

Consumer Contact

P.J. Salvage via email at recall@pjsalvage.com, or online at https://www.pjsalvage.com/pages/kids-recall or https://www.pjsalvage.com/ and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves P.J. Salvage Kids Checker Plush Short Sets, Fleece Pajama Sets, Smiley Plush Robes and Tie Dye Plush Sets. The Girl’s Checker Plush Short Set, model RP3KHST, is a pullover hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, long pants and shorts, and was sold in gray with stars and lilac with checkers. The Kid’s Fleece Pajama Set, model RP3KPST, is a pullover crew with a kangaroo pocket and jogger pants and was sold in a multi color tie dye pattern. The Girl’s Smiley plush robe, model RP3KPR, is a hooded robe with front pockets and a waist tie and was sold in pink lilac with smiley faces. The Girl’s Plush sets, model RP3KFST, is a fleece set with a pullover crew top and jogger pants and was sold in lilac ice with a “Smile” graphic on the front, in multi color with a “Good Vibes” graphic on the front and in sky blue with a “Sunshine” graphic on the front. They were sold in children’s sizes S-XL. The sizes and “P.J. Salvage” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label has care instructions, fiber content, and country of origin information.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas and robes away from children, destroy the garments by cutting them in half, and fill out the online registration form on the recall site www.pjsalvage.com/pages/recall-information with verification of garment destruction.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Nordstrom Rack stores nationwide and online at www.nordstromrack.com from June 2024 through February 2025 for between about $20 and $27.
Importer(s):

P.J. Salvage, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-161

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

