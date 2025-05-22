Nezmdi Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Nezmdi

The swings pose a suffocation hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to babies because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The swings also fail to meet the mandatory warning requirements under the swing regulations. In addition, the remote control included with the swings contains a lithium coin battery and is missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law.
About 1,420
Nezmdi via email at yingpengds@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nezmdi-branded electric infant swings. They were sold in pink and have a white base with a black control panel, star and moon hanging plush toys, a pillow, a seat cover and a mosquito net with a canopy. They measure about 25.5 inches in length, 25.5 inches in width and 20.8 inches in height and come with a remote control and a USB cable. A leather patch with the brand “Nezmdi” is sewn onto the restraints. “Model Number: S0008” and “Baby Swing Chair” are printed on a label located under the seat.
Consumers should stop using the recalled infant swings immediately and contact Nezmdi for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base to yingpengds@163.com, and then dispose of the swing in accordance with state and local procedures. Nezmdi is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Ningboyingpengdianzishangwuyouxiangongsi/YingPengStore, dba Nezmdi, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.