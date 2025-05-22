 Skip to main content

Nezmdi Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Nezmdi

  • Recalled Nezmdi infant swing
  • A leather patch with the brand Nezmdi located on restraints
  • “Model Number: S0008” and “Baby Swing Chair” are printed on a label located under the seat
  • Recalled Nezmdi infant swing remote control
Name of Product:
Nezmdi Baby Swings
Hazard:

The swings pose a suffocation hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to babies because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The swings also fail to meet the mandatory warning requirements under the swing regulations. In addition, the remote control included with the swings contains a lithium coin battery and is missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 22, 2025
Units:

About 1,420

Consumer Contact

Nezmdi via email at yingpengds@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Nezmdi-branded electric infant swings. They were sold in pink and have a white base with a black control panel, star and moon hanging plush toys, a pillow, a seat cover and a mosquito net with a canopy. They measure about 25.5 inches in length, 25.5 inches in width and 20.8 inches in height and come with a remote control and a USB cable. A leather patch with the brand “Nezmdi” is sewn onto the restraints. “Model Number: S0008” and “Baby Swing Chair” are printed on a label located under the seat. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant swings immediately and contact Nezmdi for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base to yingpengds@163.com, and then dispose of the swing in accordance with state and local procedures. Nezmdi is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from September 2024 through February 2025 for about $70.
Importer(s):

Ningboyingpengdianzishangwuyouxiangongsi/YingPengStore, dba Nezmdi, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-290

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas
Macy’s Recalls Holiday Lane Infant Footed Pajamas Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively by Macy’s

The elastic on the pajamas’ ankles can be too tight and restrict blood circulation, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled Nezmdi infant swing
Nezmdi Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Nezmdi

The swings pose a suffocation hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to babies because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The swings also fail to meet the mandatory warning requirements under the swing regulations. In addition, the remote control included with the swings contains a lithium coin battery and is missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law.

Recalled Walk-Through Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "57.87-62.59" Baby Gate"
Child Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Gates and Enclosures; Imported by Yiwu Baili Import and Export; Sold on Amazon.com

The recalled child safety gates violate the federal safety regulation for expansion gates and expandable enclosures, because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening, the locking mechanism does not fully engage and/or the gate does not resist a push-out force. These failures pose a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment and fall hazards.

Recalled Boyro Baby convertible high chair
Boyro Baby Recalls High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for High Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The high chairs pose a deadly fall hazard to babies because the restraint system is not attached to the product and the locks or latches can fail. In addition, the high chairs pose an entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it. These are violations of the federal regulations for high chairs.

Recalled Individual Rollers Tile
Fat Brain Recalls Rollers Tile Toys Used in PlayTab Modular Activity Boards Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets

The recalled rollers tile toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for toy magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Recalled Kid Comfort Carrier
Deuter Recalls Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The hinges on the foldable rear kickstand support leg can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product