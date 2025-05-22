Nezmdi Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Nezmdi

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant swings immediately and contact Nezmdi for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base to yingpengds@163.com, and then dispose of the swing in accordance with state and local procedures. Nezmdi is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.