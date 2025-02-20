 Skip to main content

Nazzaro Recalls Children Bowling Pin Sipper Cups Due to Risk of Lead Poisoning; Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

Name of Product:
Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes Bowling Pin Sipper Cups
Hazard:

The red tape on the bowling pin sipper cups contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 2,400

Consumer Contact

Nazzaro toll-free at 800-777-2235 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@rebeccas.com, or online at https://www.rebeccas.com/recall.html or www.rebeccas.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes bowling pin sipper cups. The cups are white with red tape on the neck and a red plastic cap. The words “ITEM NO. PG1045”, the brand name and the firm’s address are printed on a white label located on the side of the sipper cup.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled cups away from children and stop using them. Contact Nazzaro for a full refund. Nazzaro is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bowling alleys nationwide from January 2018 through July 2019 for about $5.
Importer(s):

Nazzaro Enterprises Texas Inc., of Hurst, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-139

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

