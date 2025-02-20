Nazzaro Recalls Children Bowling Pin Sipper Cups Due to Risk of Lead Poisoning; Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The red tape on the bowling pin sipper cups contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 2,400
Nazzaro toll-free at 800-777-2235 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@rebeccas.com, or online at https://www.rebeccas.com/recall.html or www.rebeccas.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes bowling pin sipper cups. The cups are white with red tape on the neck and a red plastic cap. The words “ITEM NO. PG1045”, the brand name and the firm’s address are printed on a white label located on the side of the sipper cup.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled cups away from children and stop using them. Contact Nazzaro for a full refund. Nazzaro is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Nazzaro Enterprises Texas Inc., of Hurst, Texas
