NPW Group Recalls Halloween Projector Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

The flashlights can overheat and melt the outer casing, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 4,700
NPW Group at 888-674-3778 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at technical@npwgroup.com or online at www.npwgroup.com/recalls or www.npwgroup.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NPW Halloween Projector Flashlights. The flashlight is orange with white stripes and a black end piece and measures about six inches long by one inch wide. The product comes with three Halloween themed projector covers, including pumpkin, ghost and skull patterns that fit over the black end piece to change the pattern of the flashlight. The flashlight uses two AA batteries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers should turn off the product, remove the batteries, mark the product with “recalled” in permanent marker prior to returning the flashlight to Target. Target is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received nine reports of overheating including six reports of smoke or fire, resulting in four reports of minor burn injuries.
NPW Group, of Cincinnati, Ohio
