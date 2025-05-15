 Skip to main content

NICREW Submersible RGB LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Nicrew

  • Recalled Submersible RGB LED Light with Remote Control
  • Recalled Submersible RGB LED Light with Remote Control packaging
Name of Product:
NICREW 15” Submersible RGB LED Lights with remote controls
Hazard:

The Submersible RGB LED Light’s remote control has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. This violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 15, 2025
Units:

About 1,150

Consumer Contact

Nicrew at nicrew@support.com, or online at www.nicrew.com/n21743-recall/ or www.nicrew.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NICREW Submersible RGB LED Lights with model number N21743. The lights were sold in a 15-inch black tube and have a black remote control with 21 buttons and a CR2032 lithium coin battery.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, remove the battery from the remote control and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Nicrew for a free replacement of the remote and information on how to properly dispose of the product. Consumers need to email the Amazon order number and a photo showing the remote was destroyed by the consumer to nicrew@support.com to obtain the replacement. Nicrew and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. These batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.Amazon.com from May 2024 through August 2024 for about $17.
Distributor(s):
Nicrew Technology Co. Limited, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-279

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar
Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard

The lower seat belt anchor fasteners were not properly tightened, which can result in the seat belt separating from the vehicle frame, failing to protect riders. Without that protection, riders can be ejected from the vehicle in a crash, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled 2024 GASGAS EX 350F
KTM Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard Recall

The front brake caliper can crack, reducing the braking system’s effectiveness, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Submersible RGB LED Light with Remote Control
NICREW Submersible RGB LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Nicrew

The Submersible RGB LED Light’s remote control has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. This violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Model 34692: Recalled Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Ash Gray Body, Aegean Sea Lid, Black Tow Handle
Igloo Expands Recall of 90 Qt. Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards; Total Recalled Now Nearly 1.2 Million

The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

Recalled Kubota Model RTV-X900
Kubota Tractor Corporation Recalls RTV-Series Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

The ball joint connected to the front suspension arm can loosen and separate from the front suspension arm, resulting in the driver losing wheel support of the utility vehicle, posing a crash hazard to consumers.

Recalled Santa Cruz Bicycles Heckler 9 Electric Bicycle
Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled electric bicycle’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product