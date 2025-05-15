NICREW Submersible RGB LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Nicrew

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, remove the battery from the remote control and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Nicrew for a free replacement of the remote and information on how to properly dispose of the product. Consumers need to email the Amazon order number and a photo showing the remote was destroyed by the consumer to nicrew@support.com to obtain the replacement. Nicrew and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. These batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.