NICREW Submersible RGB LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Nicrew

The Submersible RGB LED Light’s remote control has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. This violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 1,150
Nicrew at nicrew@support.com, or online at www.nicrew.com/n21743-recall/ or www.nicrew.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NICREW Submersible RGB LED Lights with model number N21743. The lights were sold in a 15-inch black tube and have a black remote control with 21 buttons and a CR2032 lithium coin battery.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, remove the battery from the remote control and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Nicrew for a free replacement of the remote and information on how to properly dispose of the product. Consumers need to email the Amazon order number and a photo showing the remote was destroyed by the consumer to nicrew@support.com to obtain the replacement. Nicrew and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. These batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.