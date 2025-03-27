NFH Iron Dietary Supplement Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Imported by Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (NFH)

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
NFH toll-free at 866-510-3123 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@nfh.ca, or online at Contacts - NFH Inc. or https://nfh.ca/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NFH Dietary Supplement bottles for Iron SAP, Heme Iron SAP and Prenatal SAP. The bottles are white with the brand name “NFH” and the firm’s logo of a leaf in blue. The date code is on the bottom of the bottle. The recalled dietary supplement bottles have the following description and come in various sizes:
|Product Name
|Description
|Sizes
|Date Codes
|Iron SAP
|Iron Glycinate
60 Capsules (1029U)
120 Capsules
60 capsules
5398705/31/2027
5398805/31/2027
5398512/31/2026
5398612/31/2026
5398306/30/2026
5398406/30/2026
N00274 07/31/2025
120 capsules
538975/31/2027
539875/31/2027
539885/31/2027
5398512/31/2026
5398612/31/2026
539846/30/2026
N00274 6/30/2025
|Heme Iron SAP (Porcine)
|Superior Absorption and Bioavailability
|60 Capsules
(1124U)
N00265 - 03/31/2025
53809 - 05/31/2026
53810 - 07/31/2026
57807 - 10/30/2026
53811 - 10/31/2026
57806 - 10/31/2026
62379 - 08/31/2027
|Prenatal SAP
|Multivitamin
|180 Capsules
(1034U)
5821709/30/2027
5822009/30/2027
5736105/31/2027
5736905/31/2027
5737005/31/2027
5737205/31/2027
5821405/31/2027
5396803/31/2027
5719401/31/2027
5736001/31/2027
5396311/30/2026
5396411/30/2026
5396511/30/2026
5396611/30/2026
5396711/30/2026
5395410/31/2026
5395610/31/2026
5395810/31/2026
5396010/31/2026
5396110/31/2026
5396210/31/2026
5395307/31/2026
5394605/31/2026
5394504/30/2026
N00287 08/31/2025
N00285 04/30/2025
N00284 03/31/2025
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled supplement bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact NFH for information on how to obtain a free replacement child-resistant bottle. NFH is contacting all known purchasers directly. This recall only includes the bottle.
None reported
Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (dba NFH), of Canada
