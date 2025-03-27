 Skip to main content

NFH Iron Dietary Supplement Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Imported by Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (NFH)

  • Recalled Iron SAP Iron Glycinate (120 capsules 1167U)
  • Recalled Iron SAP Iron Glycinate (60 Capsules 1029U)
  • Recalled Heme Iron SAP Superior Absorption and bioavailability (60 capsules 1124U)
  • Recalled Prenatal SAP Multivitamin (180 capsules 1034U)
  • Please see bottom of bottle for lot and expiration: (Example)
Name of Product:
NFH Iron SAP, NFH Heme Iron SAP and NFH Prenatal SAP bottles
Hazard:

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 27, 2025
Units:

About 17,660

Consumer Contact

NFH toll-free at 866-510-3123 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@nfh.ca, or online at Contacts - NFH Inc. or https://nfh.ca/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NFH Dietary Supplement bottles for Iron SAP, Heme Iron SAP and Prenatal SAP. The bottles are white with the brand name “NFH” and the firm’s logo of a leaf in blue. The date code is on the bottom of the bottle. The recalled dietary supplement bottles have the following description and come in various sizes:

Product NameDescriptionSizesDate Codes
Iron SAPIron Glycinate

60 Capsules (1029U)

120 Capsules
(1167U)

60 capsules 

5398705/31/2027

5398805/31/2027

5398512/31/2026

5398612/31/2026

5398306/30/2026

5398406/30/2026

N00274 07/31/2025

120 capsules 

538975/31/2027

539875/31/2027

539885/31/2027

5398512/31/2026

5398612/31/2026

539846/30/2026

N00274 6/30/2025

Heme Iron SAP (Porcine) Superior Absorption and Bioavailability60 Capsules
(1124U)

N00265 - 03/31/2025

53809 - 05/31/2026

53810 - 07/31/2026     

57807 - 10/30/2026

53811 - 10/31/2026

57806 - 10/31/2026

62379 - 08/31/2027

Prenatal SAPMultivitamin 180 Capsules
(1034U)

5821709/30/2027

5822009/30/2027

5736105/31/2027

5736905/31/2027

5737005/31/2027

5737205/31/2027

5821405/31/2027

5396803/31/2027

5719401/31/2027

5736001/31/2027

5396311/30/2026

5396411/30/2026

5396511/30/2026

5396611/30/2026

5396711/30/2026

5395410/31/2026

5395610/31/2026

5395810/31/2026

5396010/31/2026

5396110/31/2026

5396210/31/2026

5395307/31/2026

5394605/31/2026

5394504/30/2026

N00287 08/31/2025

N00285 04/30/2025

N00284 03/31/2025

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled supplement bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact NFH for information on how to obtain a free replacement child-resistant bottle. NFH is contacting all known purchasers directly. This recall only includes the bottle.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Multiple naturopathic/homeopathic clinics nationwide, A Woman's Time and Doctor Supplement stores, and online at WholescriptsInc.com and Natural Partners (Fullscript.com) from March 2022 through December 2024 for between $20 and $95, depending on the product and the size.
Manufacturer(s):
Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (dba NFH), of Canada
Importer(s):

Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (dba NFH), of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
25-201

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

