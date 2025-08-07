 Skip to main content

Monica Vinader Recalls Select 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelets, Necklaces, and Stud Earrings Due to High Levels of Cadmium

  • Recalled 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelet (SKU YG-BL-HART-NON)
  • Recalled 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Necklace (SKU YG-NK-HART-NON)
  • Recalled 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Stud Earrings (SKU YG-EA-HARS-NON)
Name of Product:
Monica Vinader 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Jewelry
Hazard:

The jewelry can contain excess levels of cadmium, which can be toxic if ingested by young children and may cause adverse health effects through long-term skin exposure.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
August 07, 2025
Units:

About 300

Consumer Contact

Monica Vinader toll-free at 888-580-8582 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productrecall@monicavinader.com, or online at www.monicavinader.com/recall-hearts or at www.monicavinader.com/us and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Monica Vinader 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelets (SKU YG-BL-HART-NON), Necklaces (SKU YG-NK-HART-NON) and Stud Earrings (SKU YG-EA-HARS-NON). The recalled jewelry pieces are constructed of 14k yellow gold, contain mini heart pendants and were manufactured in October and November 2024. The chain bracelet measures about 15.3-19 cm, the necklace measures about 41-46 cm and the earrings each measure about .35 cm x 0.4 cm x 0.1 mm.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jewelry, store the jewelry safely out of reach of children, and contact Monica Vinader for a replacement or refund. Consumers can return the jewelry items via prepaid shipping label and receive a replacement or a full refund to their original payment method or, if unavailable, by secure wire transfer. To initiate a return and receive a replacement or refund, consumers may contact Monica Vinader or visit a Monica Vinader store. Nordstrom customers have the additional option to return the jewelry directly to Nordstrom. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Monica Vinader and Nordstrom retail stores and online at www.monicavinader.com/us and www.nordstrom.com from January 20, 2025, through March 2025 by Monica Vinader and from November 26, 2024, to May 2025 by Nordstrom for between $250 and $350.
Importer(s):

Monica Vinader Inc., of New York, New York, and Monica Vinader Retail LLC, of Wilmington, Delaware

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
25-424
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

