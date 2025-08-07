Monica Vinader Recalls Select 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelets, Necklaces, and Stud Earrings Due to High Levels of Cadmium

The jewelry can contain excess levels of cadmium, which can be toxic if ingested by young children and may cause adverse health effects through long-term skin exposure.
About 300
Monica Vinader toll-free at 888-580-8582 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productrecall@monicavinader.com, or online at www.monicavinader.com/recall-hearts or at www.monicavinader.com/us and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Monica Vinader 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelets (SKU YG-BL-HART-NON), Necklaces (SKU YG-NK-HART-NON) and Stud Earrings (SKU YG-EA-HARS-NON). The recalled jewelry pieces are constructed of 14k yellow gold, contain mini heart pendants and were manufactured in October and November 2024. The chain bracelet measures about 15.3-19 cm, the necklace measures about 41-46 cm and the earrings each measure about .35 cm x 0.4 cm x 0.1 mm.
Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jewelry, store the jewelry safely out of reach of children, and contact Monica Vinader for a replacement or refund. Consumers can return the jewelry items via prepaid shipping label and receive a replacement or a full refund to their original payment method or, if unavailable, by secure wire transfer. To initiate a return and receive a replacement or refund, consumers may contact Monica Vinader or visit a Monica Vinader store. Nordstrom customers have the additional option to return the jewelry directly to Nordstrom.
Monica Vinader Inc., of New York, New York, and Monica Vinader Retail LLC, of Wilmington, Delaware
