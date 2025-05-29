Minka Lighting Recalls Vortic Flow Series Lights Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The component that connects the recalled light to the ceiling mount can weaken, allowing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.
About 2,350
Minka Lighting toll-free at 888-770-7027 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at vortic@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/vortic or https://www.minkagroup.net and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Minka Vortic Flow light fixtures that are made of steel with a finish of dark bronze and mosaic gold and with model numbers 3679, 4677 and 4679. Model number 3679 is a 10-light pendant, measuring 30 by 21 inches and weighing 25.7 pounds. Model number 4677 is an eight-light pendant measuring 11 by 30 inches and weighing 16 pounds. Model number 4679 is an 18-light chandelier measuring 37.5 by 27 inches and weighing 28.6 pounds. “Minka-Lavery” and model number are printed on the fixture’s packaging or purchase records.
Consumers should immediately contact Minka Lighting to schedule a free inspection and an on-site repair to replace the connection component.
The firm has received two reports of the light fixtures partially detaching. No fallen light fixtures or injuries have been reported.
Minka Lighting LLC, of Corona, California
