Minka Lighting Recalls Vortic Flow Series Lights Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
Minka Vortic Flow Series light fixtures
Hazard:

The component that connects the recalled light to the ceiling mount can weaken, allowing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 29, 2025
Units:

About 2,350

Consumer Contact

Minka Lighting toll-free at 888-770-7027 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at vortic@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/vortic or https://www.minkagroup.net and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Minka Vortic Flow light fixtures that are made of steel with a finish of dark bronze and mosaic gold and with model numbers 3679, 4677 and 4679. Model number 3679 is a 10-light pendant, measuring 30 by 21 inches and weighing 25.7 pounds. Model number 4677 is an eight-light pendant measuring 11 by 30 inches and weighing 16 pounds. Model number 4679 is an 18-light chandelier measuring 37.5 by 27 inches and weighing 28.6 pounds. “Minka-Lavery” and model number are printed on the fixture’s packaging or purchase records.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Minka Lighting to schedule a free inspection and an on-site repair to replace the connection component.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the light fixtures partially detaching. No fallen light fixtures or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lighting and home improvement stores nationwide and online at www.Ferguson.com, www.wayfair.com and www.lamps.com from August 2019 through October 2024 for between $850 and $1,500.
Importer(s):

Minka Lighting LLC, of Corona, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-301

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

