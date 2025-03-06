Luv n' care Recalls Nuby Stroller Fans Due to Laceration Injury Hazard

The stroller fan’s housing allows consumers’ fingers to contact the fan’s blade, posing a laceration injury hazard to small children.
About 33,600
Luv n' care at 800-588-6227 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customers@nuby.com, or https://us.nuby.com/pages/fanrecall or online at www.nuby.us.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nuby Stroller Fans with three speeds, adjustable tripod legs and a rechargeable USB port used for babies and toddlers. The flexible tripod legs wrap around the bar of the stroller. The plastic fans are black with the Nuby brand name printed on the center on the front of the fan. The lot number N8K10X and model number 25138 are printed on a white label on the back center of the fan.
Consumers should stop using the stroller fan immediately and contact Luv n’ care for information on how to return the product to obtain a free replacement. Luv n’ care is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Luv n' care has received seven reports of children’s fingers accessing the fan blade, resulting in six laceration injuries.
Luv n’ care, of Monroe, Louisiana
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.