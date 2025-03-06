 Skip to main content

Luv n' care Recalls Nuby Stroller Fans Due to Laceration Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
Nuby Stroller Fans
Hazard:

The stroller fan’s housing allows consumers’ fingers to contact the fan’s blade, posing a laceration injury hazard to small children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 06, 2025
Units:

About 33,600

Consumer Contact

Luv n' care at 800-588-6227 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customers@nuby.com,  or https://us.nuby.com/pages/fanrecall or online at www.nuby.us.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Nuby Stroller Fans with three speeds, adjustable tripod legs and a rechargeable USB port used for babies and toddlers. The flexible tripod legs wrap around the bar of the stroller. The plastic fans are black with the Nuby brand name printed on the center on the front of the fan. The lot number N8K10X and model number 25138 are printed on a white label on the back center of the fan.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the stroller fan immediately and contact Luv n’ care for information on how to return the product to obtain a free replacement. Luv n’ care is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Luv n' care has received seven reports of children’s fingers accessing the fan blade, resulting in six laceration injuries.

Sold At:
Baby Express, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, and Unique Photo stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and us.nuby.com from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $15.
Importer(s):

Luv n’ care, of Monroe, Louisiana

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-160

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

