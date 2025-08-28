Lulive Recalls Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Lulive

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.
Lulive toll-free at 866-610-4348 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at lulive12recall@sina.com or online www.lulive.com/recalls or at https://lulive.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lulive 12-drawer dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in white and have a metal frame and wooden top, 12 collapsing fabric drawers of different sizes with handles, four side-pockets, and two hooks. The dressers measure about 12 inches by 39 inches by 45 inches and weigh 30 pounds. “KF-X9Y1” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers can contact Lulive for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to lulive12recall@sina.com of the product demonstrating disposal.
