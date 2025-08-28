 Skip to main content

Lulive Recalls Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Lulive

Name of Product:
Lulive 12-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 28, 2025
Units:

About 3,500

Consumer Contact

Lulive toll-free at 866-610-4348 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at lulive12recall@sina.com or online www.lulive.com/recalls or at https://lulive.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lulive 12-drawer dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in white and have a metal frame and wooden top, 12 collapsing fabric drawers of different sizes with handles, four side-pockets, and two hooks. The dressers measure about 12 inches by 39 inches by 45 inches and weigh 30 pounds. “KF-X9Y1” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers can contact Lulive for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to lulive12recall@sina.com of the product demonstrating disposal.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from March 2025 through June 2025 for between $90 and $100.
Manufacturer(s):
Changzhou Hengze Home Furnishing Co., of China
Retailer:

Lulive Home US, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-447

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

