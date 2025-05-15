LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 280
Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji via email at Jerryhe@sourcing-cn.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves LivingCaring branded adult portable bed rails sold for use on adult beds. The bed support railing has a foldable frame made of white metal and black foam padding on the grip handle. The rails are adjustable with the width between about 29 to 41 inches and the height between about 30 to 37 inches. The bed rail comes with a storage bag and a magnetic motion sensor light.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the disposed bed rail or an Amazon purchase receipt to the recalling firm by email at Jerryhe@sourcing-cn.com. Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji Co. Ltd. and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji Co. Ltd., of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.