LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji

  • Recalled LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails (Front view)
  • Recalled LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails (Side view)
  • Recalled LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails
Name of Product:
LivingCaring Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 15, 2025
Units:

About 280

Consumer Contact

Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji via email at Jerryhe@sourcing-cn.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LivingCaring branded adult portable bed rails sold for use on adult beds. The bed support railing has a foldable frame made of white metal and black foam padding on the grip handle. The rails are adjustable with the width between about 29 to 41 inches and the height between about 30 to 37 inches. The bed rail comes with a storage bag and a magnetic motion sensor light.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails. To receive a refund, consumers should send a photo of the disposed bed rail or an Amazon purchase receipt to the recalling firm by email at Jerryhe@sourcing-cn.com. Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji Co. Ltd. and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.Livingcaring.com and www.Amazon.com from May 2024 through March 2025 for about $71.
Importer(s):

Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-282

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

