Legend Brands Recalls Bliss Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Burlington Stores

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device and can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of federal regulations for hair dryers and present a substantial product hazard.
Legend Brands toll-free at 888-325-9044 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at support@shoptrakk.com.
This recall involves Legend Brands’ Bliss hair dryers. The foldable, travel hairdryers were sold in teal and pink with silver accents. The three-speed hairdryers have a temperature regulation switch. The Bliss logo appears in white lettering on the side of the blow dryer.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact Legend Brands to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the hair dryers by cutting the cord and disposing of the product. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed hair dryers to support@shoptrakk.com. Legend Brands is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Legend Brands LLC, of New York
