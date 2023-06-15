Leetous Recalls Glow Sticks and Glasses Party Pack Toys Due to Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glow sticks and glasses and take them away from children. Consumers should remove the batteries in the glow sticks and party glasses immediately and contact Leetous for information on how to dispose of the product for a full refund. Leetous and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.