Leetous Recalls Glow Sticks and Glasses Party Pack Toys Due to Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The glow sticks and glasses violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the button cell batteries are in a compartment that can be opened easily without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.
About 6,300
Contact Leetous via email at amazonus@leetous.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Leetous’ LED glow sticks and glasses party pack toys. The party pack toys included six light-up glasses (blue, pink, and white) and six glow sticks (orange, green, blue, red and purple). The products come packaged in a blue box with party graphics. The Leetous logo is printed on the upper left corner of the box and “Model No. LTXN1003” is printed on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glow sticks and glasses and take them away from children. Consumers should remove the batteries in the glow sticks and party glasses immediately and contact Leetous for information on how to dispose of the product for a full refund. Leetous and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Liangyu Technology Co., Ltd., dba Leetous, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
