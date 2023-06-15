 Skip to main content

Leetous Recalls Glow Sticks and Glasses Party Pack Toys Due to Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Name of Product:
Glow Sticks and Glasses Party Pack Toys
Hazard:

The glow sticks and glasses violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the button cell batteries are in a compartment that can be opened easily without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 17, 2025
Units:

About 6,300

Consumer Contact

Contact Leetous via email at amazonus@leetous.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Leetous’ LED glow sticks and glasses party pack toys. The party pack toys included six light-up glasses (blue, pink, and white) and six glow sticks (orange, green, blue, red and purple). The products come packaged in a blue box with party graphics. The Leetous logo is printed on the upper left corner of the box and “Model No. LTXN1003” is printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glow sticks and glasses and take them away from children. Consumers should remove the batteries in the glow sticks and party glasses immediately and contact Leetous for information on how to dispose of the product for a full refund. Leetous and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from October 2024 through February 2025 for about $15.
Retailer:

Liangyu Technology Co., Ltd., dba Leetous, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-229

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

