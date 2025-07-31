 Skip to main content

Leatherman Recalls Charge Plus Multi-Tools Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus (stainless steel)
  • Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus (black)
  • Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus TTi (stainless steel)
  • An exposed blade tip protruding from the handle
Name of Product:
Leatherman Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi Multi-Tools
Hazard:

The tip of the knife blade doesn’t fully fold into the handle, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 31, 2025
Units:

About 17,000

Consumer Contact

Toll-free at 800-847-8665 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at charge@leatherman.com, or online at www.leatherman.com/pages/charge-recall or at www.leatherman.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Leatherman Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools. The Charge Plus multi-tools come in black and stainless-steel colors and with a black MOLLE or black nylon sheath. The Charge Plus TTi multi-tools were sold in a stainless-steel color with a black nylon sheath. The name “Leatherman” is etched on the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Charge Plus multi-tools and go to www.leatherman.com/pages/charge-recall to determine if their multi-tool falls within the scope of this recall. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled Leatherman Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools to the firm to be repaired free of charge. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
REI, hardware, cutlery and other stores nationwide and online at Leatherman.com, Amazon.com and REI.com from July 2024 through March 2025 for between $150 and $200.
Manufacturer(s):
Leatherman Tool Group Inc., of Portland, Oregon
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-414
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper model 11349WHG1E
Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The safety bar can detach or break while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Recalled Leatherman Charge Plus (stainless steel)
Leatherman Recalls Charge Plus Multi-Tools Due to Laceration Hazard

The tip of the knife blade doesn’t fully fold into the handle, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press
IKEA Recalls Garlic Presses Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

Small metal pieces can detach from the garlic press, posing a laceration or ingestion hazard to consumers.

Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS129 - serial numbers between A2001 to A2308 – except for model numbers containing “EFMIS129-B” or “EFMIS129-C”
Curtis International Recalls Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; More Than $700,000 Reported in Property Damage

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless-Steel Insulated Water Bottle, model 83-662
Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.

Recalled AstroAI 4-Liter/6-Can Minifridge
AstroAI Recalls Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Two Fires Resulted in More Than $360,000 in Reported Property Damages

The recalled minifridges’ electrical switch can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product