Leatherman Recalls Charge Plus Multi-Tools Due to Laceration Hazard

The tip of the knife blade doesn’t fully fold into the handle, posing a laceration hazard.
About 17,000
Toll-free at 800-847-8665 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at charge@leatherman.com, or online at www.leatherman.com/pages/charge-recall or at www.leatherman.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Leatherman Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools. The Charge Plus multi-tools come in black and stainless-steel colors and with a black MOLLE or black nylon sheath. The Charge Plus TTi multi-tools were sold in a stainless-steel color with a black nylon sheath. The name “Leatherman” is etched on the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Charge Plus multi-tools and go to www.leatherman.com/pages/charge-recall to determine if their multi-tool falls within the scope of this recall. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled Leatherman Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools to the firm to be repaired free of charge.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.