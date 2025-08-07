La Ligne Recalls Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear flammability, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,185
La Ligne by email at lou@lalignenyc.com, or online at https://lalignenyc.com/pages/enfant-bonne-nuit-pajamas-recall or https://lalignenyc.com/ and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit children’s 100% cotton pajamas. The two-piece long sleeve pajama sets were sold in green with light blue trim, pink with red trim, red with white trim, light blue with red trim, navy with white trim, and white with navy trim. There is a pocket on the left side of the top of the pajama sets. The pajamas were sold in sizes 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10. “La Ligne”, “Mini” and the size are printed on the neck label. The words “Made in Peru” and “RN number 150209” are printed on the seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact La Ligne for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing them. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed garment by email to lou@lalignenyc.com to receive a refund of $75 or store credit of $100.
None reported
La Ligne LLC, of New York
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.