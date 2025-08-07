 Skip to main content

La Ligne Recalls Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards

  • Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Navy with White Trim
  • Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Red with White Trim
  • Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Green with Light Blue Trim
  • Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Pink with Red Trim
  • Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in White with Navy Trim
  • Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Light Blue with Red Trim
  • Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas Neck Label and Side Seam Label
Name of Product:
La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear flammability, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 07, 2025
Units:

About 1,185

Consumer Contact

La Ligne by email at lou@lalignenyc.com, or online at https://lalignenyc.com/pages/enfant-bonne-nuit-pajamas-recall or https://lalignenyc.com/ and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit children’s 100% cotton pajamas. The two-piece long sleeve pajama sets were sold in green with light blue trim, pink with red trim, red with white trim, light blue with red trim, navy with white trim, and white with navy trim. There is a pocket on the left side of the top of the pajama sets. The pajamas were sold in sizes 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10. “La Ligne”, “Mini” and the size are printed on the neck label. The words “Made in Peru” and “RN number 150209” are printed on the seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact La Ligne for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing them. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed garment by email to lou@lalignenyc.com to receive a refund of $75 or store credit of $100.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
La Ligne stores nationwide and online at https://lalignenyc.com/ from November 2023 through March 2025 for about $75.
Importer(s):

La Ligne LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
Peru
Recall number:
25-427

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

