LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers and Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products and Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold on Amazon

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant. The sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard. The enclosed openings at the foot of the loungers are wider than allowed, posing a fall hazard and an entrapment hazard to infants. Also, the baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if it is used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and can cause death or serious injury to infants.
In addition, the recalled baby loungers come with crib bumpers, which are banned by the Federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act because the padded crib bumpers can obstruct breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death to infants from suffocation.
About 360
LXDHSTRA by email at lxdhstrarecall@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves LXDHSTRA-branded baby loungers. The recalled baby loungers include a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover. The baby loungers were sold in the following prints: tan star, big elephant, green elephant, gray feather and gray rainbow; and came with a red and black padded crib bumper that has letters “A” through “F” on one side and animal characters on the other side.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby loungers and crib bumpers and contact LXDHSTRA for a full refund. Consumers should remove the foam and pads from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam, pad, and crib bumper in half. Consumers should email photos of the destroyed baby lounger and crib bumper to lxdhstrarecall@gmail.com to obtain a full refund.
None reported
Shenzhenshilongxingdashangmaoyouxiangongsi, dba LXDHSTRA, of China
