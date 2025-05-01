 Skip to main content

Kubota Tractor Corporation Recalls RTV-Series Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

Name of Product:
Kubota Utility Vehicles
Hazard:

The ball joint connected to the front suspension arm can loosen and separate from the front suspension arm, resulting in the driver losing wheel support of the utility vehicle, posing a crash hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 01, 2025
Units:

About 49,640

Consumer Contact

Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/service-support/safety/safety-notices or www.kubotausa.com and click on “Safety & Recall” at the bottom of the webpage. Consumers can also fill out a contact form at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/contact/form

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kubota Utility Vehicles under the “RTV-series.” The chart below identifies the models and serial number ranges of the recalled products. The model numbers can be found on the side of the utility vehicle.  The serial numbers can be generally found on the left side, behind the driver. The plate is facing backwards where the bed meets the cab. The utility vehicles were sold in various colors, including orange, black and camo.

ModelRange of Last 5 Serial Numbers
RTV52010004-25434 and X0005-X0507
RTV-X112041413-41489
RTV-X113010003-11962
RTV-X114055080-80440
RTV-X10001-16796
RTV-X90079863-80047
RTV-X1100C77675-97306
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealer’s location. Kubota is contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of loosened or separated ball joints.  No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:
Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from January 2021 through December 2024 for between $11,000 and $27,000.
Distributor(s):
Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-249

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

