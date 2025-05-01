Kubota Tractor Corporation Recalls RTV-Series Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

The ball joint connected to the front suspension arm can loosen and separate from the front suspension arm, resulting in the driver losing wheel support of the utility vehicle, posing a crash hazard to consumers.
About 49,640
Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/service-support/safety/safety-notices or www.kubotausa.com and click on “Safety & Recall” at the bottom of the webpage. Consumers can also fill out a contact form at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/contact/form.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kubota Utility Vehicles under the “RTV-series.” The chart below identifies the models and serial number ranges of the recalled products. The model numbers can be found on the side of the utility vehicle. The serial numbers can be generally found on the left side, behind the driver. The plate is facing backwards where the bed meets the cab. The utility vehicles were sold in various colors, including orange, black and camo.
|Model
|Range of Last 5 Serial Numbers
|RTV520
|10004-25434 and X0005-X0507
|RTV-X1120
|41413-41489
|RTV-X1130
|10003-11962
|RTV-X1140
|55080-80440
|RTV-X
|10001-16796
|RTV-X900
|79863-80047
|RTV-X1100C
|77675-97306
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealer’s location. Kubota is contacting registered owners directly.
The firm has received four reports of loosened or separated ball joints. No injuries have been reported.
