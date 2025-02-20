Kubota Recalls Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard

The clutch cable can break on the recalled MX5400DTC utility tractors, resulting in reduced braking power, posing a crash hazard.
About 2,600 (In addition, about 180 were sold in Canada)
Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via the contact form at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/contact/form, or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/service-support/safety/safety-notices or www.kubotausa.com and click on “Parts & Service” at the top of the page, then scroll down and click “Safety & Recall Notices” on the left side of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kubota Utility Tractors, model MX5400DTC. The recalled tractors have an 8-speed gear drive transmission, a 55-horsepower Kubota 4-cylinder direct injection engine and a cab. They were sold in an orange color and have “KUBOTA” printed in white lettering on the chassis.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility tractors and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and a free repair at the dealer’s location. Kubota is contacting all known registered owners directly.
The firm has received 33 reports of the clutch breaking. No injuries have been reported.
