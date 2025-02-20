 Skip to main content

Kubota Recalls Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard

  Recalled Kubota Utility Tractor Model MX5400DTC with cab
Name of Product:
Kubota Utility Tractors model MX5400DTC
Hazard:

The clutch cable can break on the recalled MX5400DTC utility tractors, resulting in reduced braking power, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 2,600 (In addition, about 180 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via the contact form at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/contact/form, or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/recall/service-support/safety/safety-notices or www.kubotausa.com and click on “Parts & Service” at the top of the page, then scroll down and click “Safety & Recall Notices” on the left side of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Kubota Utility Tractors, model MX5400DTC. The recalled tractors have an 8-speed gear drive transmission, a 55-horsepower Kubota 4-cylinder direct injection engine and a cab. They were sold in an orange color and have “KUBOTA” printed in white lettering on the chassis. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility tractors and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and a free repair at the dealer’s location. Kubota is contacting all known registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 33 reports of the clutch breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from February 2020 through December 2024 for between $43,000 and $63,000.
Distributor(s):
Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas
Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
25-141
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

