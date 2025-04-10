Kramer Laboratories Recalls Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu Blister Packs Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging

The Safetussin over-the-counter cold medicine contains acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant as a tablet can be pushed through the foil, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 14,250
Kramer Laboratories at 800-824-4894 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, e-mail at kramerlabs@emersongroup.com, or online at https://safetussin.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu 24 count caplet blister packs. They are labeled with “Safetussin,” “Multi-Symptom,” “Cough, Cold & Flu” and “Safe for adults with High Blood Pressure, Diabetes.” They were sold in a blue, orange and red cardboard box with the drug facts label on the back.
Consumers should immediately secure the product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Kramer Laboratories for information on how to return or dispose of the product for a full refund. Only the packaging is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed.
None reported
