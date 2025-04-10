 Skip to main content

Kramer Laboratories Recalls Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu Blister Packs Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu, 24-count caplets
Name of Product:
Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu tablets blister packs
Hazard:

The Safetussin over-the-counter cold medicine contains acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant as a tablet can be pushed through the foil, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 10, 2025
Units:

About 14,250

Consumer Contact

Kramer Laboratories at 800-824-4894 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, e-mail at kramerlabs@emersongroup.com, or online at https://safetussin.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu 24 count caplet blister packs. They are labeled with “Safetussin,” “Multi-Symptom,” “Cough, Cold & Flu” and “Safe for adults with High Blood Pressure, Diabetes.” They were sold in a blue, orange and red cardboard box with the drug facts label on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Kramer Laboratories for information on how to return or dispose of the product for a full refund. Only the packaging is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
HEB, Harris-Teeter and other regional grocery stores and independently owned pharmacies nationwide from July 2024 through March 2025 for about $11.
Distributor(s):
Kramer Laboratories, of Bridgewater, New Jersey(a subsidiary of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, of Bridgewater, New Jersey)
Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
25-223

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu, 24-count caplets
Kramer Laboratories Recalls Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu Blister Packs Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging

The Safetussin over-the-counter cold medicine contains acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant as a tablet can be pushed through the foil, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Iron SAP Iron Glycinate (120 capsules 1167U)
NFH Iron Dietary Supplement Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Imported by Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (NFH)

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Benadryl Liquid Elixir, 100 mL bottle and paper box with “X003V2J7WR” on the label
Arsell Recalls Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL Bottle Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com

The Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water (750ml)
Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Gerolsteiner

The recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottle sold within the Taylor Phosphate Test Kits
Taylor Water Technologies Recalls Phosphate Reagent Bottles Sold with Test Kits Due to Risk of Severe Chemical Burns; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child-Resistant Packaging

The recalled Taylor Water Technologies reagent bottles sold with test kits contain sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the bottle with sulfuric acid is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns to the skin or eyes and internal corrosive burns, if ingested.

Recalled Cabinet Health 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottle
Cabinet Health Recalls 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles Due to Failure to Retain Child-Resistance; Risk of Child Poisoning

The plastic lid’s closure can degrade after repeated openings, causing the lid’s child-resistance to diminish, posing a risk of poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product