Kichler Lighting Recalls Wall Sconces Due to Risk of Electric Shock

The wall sconce’s electrical wires can become damaged at the adjustable joints, posing a risk of electric shock.
About 2,760 (In addition, about 215 were sold in Canada)
Kichler toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.kichler.com/legal/safety-information/recall-information-43115 or www.kichler.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also go to www.kichler.com/customer-care/contact-us and use the “Contact Us” webform to submit a “Product Questions” message and request more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ellerbeck Wall Sconces. The wall sconces have articulating jointed arms and can be mounted either as a plug-in fixture, without an electrical box, or without a cord to an electrical box. The sconce arms measure about 21.25 inches long. The wall sconces were sold in black, natural brass, polished nickel and classic pewter finishes with model numbers 43115BK, 43115NBR, 43115PN and 43115CLP. The model number and production date are printed on the product packaging and on a sticker on the inside of the wall plate. Only wall sconces produced on or after June 16, 2023, installed as a plug-in fixture without an electrical box are included in this recall. The production date code is located on a sticker on the underside of the sconce wall plate.
Consumers should inspect their wall sconce and confirm that the product is installed as a plug-in fixture without an electrical box. Upon confirmation, consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled sconces and visit www.kichler.com/legal/safety-information/recall-information-43115 to determine whether their sconce is included in this recall. If sconces are subject to this recall, consumers should complete a Contact Us webform available at www.kichler.com/customer-care/contact-us and select “Product Question” from the drop-down menu. Once contacted, Kichler will provide instructions on how to destroy the recalled product and how to provide a photograph confirming the destruction to obtain a free replacement wall sconce.
None reported
Kichler Lighting LLC, of Solon, Ohio
