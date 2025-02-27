 Skip to main content

Kichler Lighting Recalls Wall Sconces Due to Risk of Electric Shock

  • Recalled Ellerbeck Wall Sconce Light
  • Location of the Production date code underside of the sconce wall plate
Name of Product:
Ellerbeck Wall Sconces
Hazard:

The wall sconce’s electrical wires can become damaged at the adjustable joints, posing a risk of electric shock.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 2,760 (In addition, about 215 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Kichler toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.kichler.com/legal/safety-information/recall-information-43115 or www.kichler.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also go to www.kichler.com/customer-care/contact-us and use the “Contact Us” webform to submit a “Product Questions” message and request more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ellerbeck Wall Sconces. The wall sconces have articulating jointed arms and can be mounted either as a plug-in fixture, without an electrical box, or without a cord to an electrical box. The sconce arms measure about 21.25 inches long. The wall sconces were sold in black, natural brass, polished nickel and classic pewter finishes with model numbers 43115BK, 43115NBR, 43115PN and 43115CLP. The model number and production date are printed on the product packaging and on a sticker on the inside of the wall plate. Only wall sconces produced on or after June 16, 2023, installed as a plug-in fixture without an electrical box are included in this recall. The production date code is located on a sticker on the underside of the sconce wall plate.

Remedy:

Consumers should inspect their wall sconce and confirm that the product is installed as a plug-in fixture without an electrical box. Upon confirmation, consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled sconces and visit www.kichler.com/legal/safety-information/recall-information-43115 to determine whether their sconce is included in this recall. If sconces are subject to this recall, consumers should complete a Contact Us webform available at www.kichler.com/customer-care/contact-us and select “Product Question” from the drop-down menu. Once contacted, Kichler will provide instructions on how to destroy the recalled product and how to provide a photograph confirming the destruction to obtain a free replacement wall sconce.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Lighting showrooms nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Lowes.com from June 2023 through December 2024 for between $165 and $240.
Importer(s):

Kichler Lighting LLC, of Solon, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-162
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

