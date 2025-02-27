Kichler Lighting Recalls Wall Sconces Due to Risk of Electric Shock

Description:

This recall involves Ellerbeck Wall Sconces. The wall sconces have articulating jointed arms and can be mounted either as a plug-in fixture, without an electrical box, or without a cord to an electrical box. The sconce arms measure about 21.25 inches long. The wall sconces were sold in black, natural brass, polished nickel and classic pewter finishes with model numbers 43115BK, 43115NBR, 43115PN and 43115CLP. The model number and production date are printed on the product packaging and on a sticker on the inside of the wall plate. Only wall sconces produced on or after June 16, 2023, installed as a plug-in fixture without an electrical box are included in this recall. The production date code is located on a sticker on the underside of the sconce wall plate.