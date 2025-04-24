Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Model Year 2025 Competition and Cross-Country Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard

The primary gear for the crank shaft can fail, posing a crash hazard.
About 3,400
Kawasaki Motors USA toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.kawasaki.com/en-us/owner-center/recalls or www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2025 KX450, KX450SR and KX450X motorcycles. They are two-wheel competition and cross-country motorcycles sold in lime green. The following model numbers and vehicle identification numbers (VIN) are included in this recall. The model number is located on the right side of the vehicle. The VIN is located on the right side of the frame head pipe.
|Product Name
|Model Number
|Vehicle Identification Number
|2025 KX450
|KX450MSFNN
|JKAKXGMCSA008598 - JKAKXGMCSA011475
|2025 KX450SR
|KX450PSFNN
|JKAKXGPCSA000012 - JKAKXGMCSA000971
|2025 KX450X
|KX450NSFNN
|JKAKXGNCSA002194 - JKAKXGNCSA003159
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled competition and cross-country motorcycles and contact a Kawasaki dealer for a free repair. The primary gear will be replaced with a new gear. The repair will take place at an authorized Kawasaki dealership.
None reported
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of California
