 Skip to main content

Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Model Year 2025 Competition and Cross-Country Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled KX450 motorcycle
  • Recalled KX450SR motorcycle
  • Recalled KX450X motorcycle
Name of Product:
Model Year 2025 KX series competition and cross-country motorcycles
Hazard:

The primary gear for the crank shaft can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 24, 2025
Units:

About 3,400

Consumer Contact

Kawasaki Motors USA toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.kawasaki.com/en-us/owner-center/recalls or www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2025 KX450, KX450SR and KX450X motorcycles. They are two-wheel competition and cross-country motorcycles sold in lime green. The following model numbers and vehicle identification numbers (VIN) are included in this recall. The model number is located on the right side of the vehicle. The VIN is located on the right side of the frame head pipe. 

Product Name Model NumberVehicle Identification Number
2025 KX450KX450MSFNNJKAKXGMCSA008598 - JKAKXGMCSA011475 
2025 KX450SR KX450PSFNN JKAKXGPCSA000012 - JKAKXGMCSA000971 
2025 KX450X KX450NSFNN JKAKXGNCSA002194 - JKAKXGNCSA003159 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled competition and cross-country motorcycles and contact a Kawasaki dealer for a free repair. The primary gear will be replaced with a new gear. The repair will take place at an authorized Kawasaki dealership.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized Kawasaki dealers nationwide from June 2024 through March 2025 for between $10,500 and $13,600.
Importer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of California

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
25-238
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled KX450 motorcycle
Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Model Year 2025 Competition and Cross-Country Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard

The primary gear for the crank shaft can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled E-Bully Youth ATV
Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for ATVs

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 RZR Pro R
Polaris Industries Recalls RZR Pro R and Pro R 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Injury Hazard

The fasteners on the vehicle’s rollover protective structure (ROPS) pillar joints can be missing or loose and fail to protect the occupants, if the vehicle rolls over or tips over. This poses an injury hazard.

Recalled accessory heater system and control panel
Honda Recalls Accessory Heaters for Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled accessory heaters can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled COMO SL 4.0 bicycle
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with Chain Guards Due to Fall Hazard

The bike’s protective chain/belt guard does not cover the belt drive and loose clothing can get entrapped in the belt drive, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Segway Max G30P KickScooter
Segway Recalls Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury

The folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product