Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki Engines Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The voltage regulator in the mower’s engine can fail during use or while the product is being stored, causing the engine to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 39,000 (In addition, about 2,600 in Canada)
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Service” located at the top of the webpage or click on https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.
Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html or www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with model numbers Z720E, Z730M, Z740R and Z760R with Kawasaki engines. The recalled mowers are green and yellow and have the model number and “John Deere” printed on the front of the mower below the seat. The serial number is located on the right side of the machine near the rear tire. The following are the serial number ranges of the mowers included in this recall:
|Model
|Start Serial Number
|End Serial Number
|Z720E
|1TC720E****010001
|1TC720E****080657
|Z730M
|1TC730M****010001
|1TC730M****080574
|Z740R
|1TC740R****010001
|1TC740R****080462
|Z760R
|1TC760R****080001
|1TC760R****080339
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. Kawasaki and John Deere are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kawasaki has received five reports of fires and 26 reports of melting and/or smoking. No injuries have been reported.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Illinois
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
