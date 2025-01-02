 Skip to main content

Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki Engines Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product:
John Deere ZTrak™ Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki Engines
Hazard:

The voltage regulator in the mower’s engine can fail during use or while the product is being stored, causing the engine to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 02, 2025
Units:

About 39,000 (In addition, about 2,600 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Service” located at the top of the webpage or click on https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.

Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html or www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with model numbers Z720E, Z730M, Z740R and Z760R with Kawasaki engines. The recalled mowers are green and yellow and have the model number and “John Deere” printed on the front of the mower below the seat. The serial number is located on the right side of the machine near the rear tire. The following are the serial number ranges of the mowers included in this recall: 

ModelStart Serial NumberEnd Serial Number
Z720E1TC720E****0100011TC720E****080657
Z730M1TC730M****0100011TC730M****080574
Z740R1TC740R****0100011TC740R****080462
Z760R1TC760R****0800011TC760R****080339
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. Kawasaki and John Deere are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kawasaki has received five reports of fires and 26 reports of melting and/or smoking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2018 through September 2024 for between $8,000 and $11,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A. (engine manufacturer), of Maryville, Missouri
Retailer:

Deere & Company, of Moline, Illinois

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-083

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

