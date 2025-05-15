KTM Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard Recall

The front brake caliper can crack, reducing the braking system’s effectiveness, posing a crash hazard.
About 19,310 (In addition, about 3,870 in Canada)
GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.gasgas.com/en-us.html or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us.html and click on “Safety Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page. Consumers can check the vehicle identification number or VIN at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us/service/Service-and-safety-check.html or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us/service/service-and-safety-check.html to determine if their unit is affected.
Recall Details
This recall involves model years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Off-Road Motorcycles. The GASGAS off-road motorcycles are red with the white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds.
The 2022 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter N in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).
The 2023 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter P in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).
The 2024 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter R in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).
The 2025 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter S in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).
The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.
The following model numbers and model names are located on the rear fender or rear side panel.
|Model Year
|Husqvarna Models
|Model Year
|GASGAS Models
|Model Year
|GASGAS Models
|2022
|FE 350
|2022
|EC 250
|2023
|EX 350F BT
|2022
|FE 501
|2022
|EC 300
|2023
|EX 450F BT
|2022
|TE 150i
|2023
|EC 250
|2023
|MC 125 BT
|2022
|TE 250i
|2023
|EC 300
|2023
|MC 250 BT
|2022
|TE 300i
|2023
|EX 250 BT
|2023
|MC 250F BT
|2023
|FE 450
|2023
|EX 250F BT
|2023
|MC 350F BT
|2023
|FE 450 HERITAGE
|2023
|EX 300 BT
|2023
|MC 450F BT
|2023
|FX 350 BT
|2024
|EC 250
|2024
|EX 450F
|2023
|FX 350 HERITAGE BT
|2024
|EC 300
|2024
|MC 125
|2023
|FX 450
|2024
|EC 450F
|2024
|MC 250
|2023
|TE 150
|2024
|EW 500F
|2024
|MC 250F
|2023
|TE 250
|2024
|EX 250
|2024
|MC 350F
|2023
|TE 300
|2024
|EX 250F
|2024
|MC 450F
|2023
|TE 300 HERITAGE
|2024
|EX 300
|2025
|MC 125
|2023
|TX 300 BT
|2024
|EX 350F
|2025
|MC 150
|2023
|TX 300 HERITAGE BT
|2025
|EC 250
|2025
|MC 250
|2024
|FE 350w
|2025
|EC 300
|2025
|MC 250F
|2024
|FE 450
|2025
|EC 450F
|2025
|MC 300
|2024
|FE 501w
|2025
|EX 250
|2025
|MC 350F
|2024
|TE 150
|2025
|EX 250F
|2025
|MC 450F
|2024
|TE 250
|2025
|EX 300
|2024
|TE 300
|2025
|EX 350F
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized GASGAS Motorcycles or Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair at the dealership. It is necessary to have the front brake caliper inspected by an authorized dealer to determine if it is defective or not defective. KTM/GASGAS and Husqvarna Mobility are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
