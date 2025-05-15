KTM Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard Recall

Description:

This recall involves model years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Off-Road Motorcycles. The GASGAS off-road motorcycles are red with the white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds.

The 2022 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter N in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The 2023 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter P in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The 2024 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter R in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The 2025 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter S in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.

The following model numbers and model names are located on the rear fender or rear side panel.