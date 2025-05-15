 Skip to main content

KTM Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard Recall

  • Recalled 2024 GASGAS EX 350F
  • Recalled 2022 HUSQVARNA TE 250i
Name of Product:
GASGAS and Husqvarna Off-Road Motorcycles
Hazard:

The front brake caliper can crack, reducing the braking system’s effectiveness, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 15, 2025
Units:

About 19,310 (In addition, about 3,870 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.gasgas.com/en-us.html or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us.html and click on “Safety Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page. Consumers can check the vehicle identification number or VIN at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us/service/Service-and-safety-check.html or https://www.gasgas.com/en-us/service/service-and-safety-check.html to determine if their unit is affected.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Off-Road Motorcycles. The GASGAS off-road motorcycles are red with the white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds.  

The 2022 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter N in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). 

The 2023 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter P in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). 

The 2024 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter R in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). 

The 2025 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter S in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). 

The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.

The following model numbers and model names are located on the rear fender or rear side panel.

Model YearHusqvarna ModelsModel YearGASGAS ModelsModel YearGASGAS Models
2022FE 350 2022EC 250 2023EX 350F BT 
2022FE 501 2022EC 300 2023EX 450F BT 
2022TE 150i 2023EC 250 2023MC 125 BT
2022TE 250i 2023EC 300 2023MC 250 BT
2022TE 300i 2023EX 250 BT 2023MC 250F BT
2023FE 4502023EX 250F BT 2023MC 350F BT 
2023FE 450 HERITAGE 2023EX 300 BT 2023MC 450F BT 
2023FX 350 BT 2024EC 250 2024EX 450F
2023FX 350 HERITAGE BT 2024EC 300 2024MC 125 
2023FX 450 2024EC 450F2024MC 250 
2023TE 150 2024EW 500F 2024MC 250F 
2023TE 250 2024EX 2502024MC 350F 
2023TE 300 2024EX 250F 2024MC 450F 
2023TE 300 HERITAGE 2024EX 300 2025MC 125 
2023TX 300 BT 2024EX 350F 2025MC 150 
2023TX 300 HERITAGE BT 2025EC 250 2025MC 250 
2024FE 350w 2025EC 300 2025MC 250F
2024FE 4502025EC 450F 2025MC 300 
2024FE 501w 2025EX 250 2025MC 350F 
2024TE 150 2025EX 250F 2025MC 450F 
2024TE 250 2025EX 300   
2024TE 300 2025EX 350F  
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized GASGAS Motorcycles or Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair at the dealership. It is necessary to have the front brake caliper inspected by an authorized dealer to determine if it is defective or not defective. KTM/GASGAS and Husqvarna Mobility are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
GASGAS and Husqvarna authorized dealers nationwide from January 2022 through August 2024 for between $10,000 and $13,000.
Manufacturer(s):
KTM AG, of Austria
Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
25-283
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

