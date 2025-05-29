 Skip to main content

KICIMPRO Brand Kitchen Faucets Recalled Due to Dangerous Lead Exposure for Young Children; Sold on Amazon.com by Kicimpro

  • Recalled KICIMPRO Kitchen Faucet
Name of Product:
KICIMPRO Kitchen Faucets, model number KM800-01-06BN
Hazard:

The recalled faucets were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants and young children.

Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants and young children, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 29, 2025
Units:

About 50,000

Consumer Contact

Kicimpro by email at support@kicimprohome.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves KICIMPRO kitchen faucets, model number KM800-01-06BN. The faucets are brushed nickel, single-handle kitchen faucets with a pull-down detachable spray and single-hole installation. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for “Kicimpro” and “kitchen faucet” and looking for a description including pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, high-arc, single-handle sink faucet with water lines, commercial modern RV stainless steel, grifos de cocina.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using these faucets and contact Kicimpro about disposal and a refund. Consumers will need to provide a photograph of disposal and their order number to receive the refund. Kicimpro is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Until these faucets can be replaced, consumers should only consume water from the faucets after running the water for 15 seconds.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com from January 2024 through May 2025 for about $35.
Manufacturer(s):
Kaipingshikemuyulinweiyushiyeyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Amazon seller Kicimpro
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-306

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

