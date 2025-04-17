 Skip to main content

Joydeco Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold on Amazon.com by Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co.

  • Recalled Joydeco Roller Window Shade
Name of Product:
Joydeco Roller Window Shades
Hazard:

The recalled roller shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window coverings are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
April 17, 2025
Units:

About 73,000

Consumer Contact

Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd by email at amazonservice@joydeco.com or online at https://recall-joydeco.com or www.joydeco.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page under “Help & Support” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Joydeco Roller Window Shades sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The roller shades were sold in multiple colors, including beige, light gray and white with sizes ranging from a width of 20-70 inches and height of 75 inches. Joydeco is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately put the window shade’s cords up and away from children and contact Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd to receive a full refund or free replacement operating cord wand. Consumers must send a photo of the recalled product with the operating cord cut to amazonservice@joydeco.com. Once the firm receives the photo, consumers will receive a repair kit with installation instructions through Shunfeng Express or UPS. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Amazon.com from September 2021 through September 2024 for between $26 and $80.
Importer(s):

Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-230
