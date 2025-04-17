Joydeco Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold on Amazon.com by Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co.

The recalled roller shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window coverings are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.
About 73,000
Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd by email at amazonservice@joydeco.com or online at https://recall-joydeco.com or www.joydeco.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page under “Help & Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Joydeco Roller Window Shades sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The roller shades were sold in multiple colors, including beige, light gray and white with sizes ranging from a width of 20-70 inches and height of 75 inches. Joydeco is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.
Consumers should immediately put the window shade’s cords up and away from children and contact Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd to receive a full refund or free replacement operating cord wand. Consumers must send a photo of the recalled product with the operating cord cut to amazonservice@joydeco.com. Once the firm receives the photo, consumers will receive a repair kit with installation instructions through Shunfeng Express or UPS. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.